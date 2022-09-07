Wednesday September 7th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees — DOUBLEHEADER — pre-game 1:30, game one 2:05, game two follows

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota’s scheduled game Tuesday at the New York Yankees was postponed because of rain and will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader beginning at 2:05 p.m Central Time today. The Yankees took the first game of the series on Monday 5-2. You can hear both games on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 1:30.

IOWA CITY — The clock is ticking at Iowa as the Hawkeyes look to fix a punch-less offense that has become the butt of jokes nationally after a 7-3 win over South Dakota State. The Hawkeyes generated only 166 yards of total offense and only managed one field goal.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who says there are a number of areas on offense that need to be better.

Ferentz says Spencer Petras remains the starter at quarterback and he is not keeping him in the lineup just out of loyalty to a veteran player.

Ferentz was asked how much of a leash Petras will have if the offense falls apart against the Cyclones.

Ferentz called the booing of the offense by Hawkeye fans “unfortunate” but says it has been that way for years.

Turnover margin is an important stat in any football game and it has played a huge role in Iowa’s six game winning streak over Iowa State. The Hawkeyes have not committed a turnover in five games against Matt Campbell coached Cyclone teams.

The Cyclones need that number to change as they get ready for Saturday’s game in Kinnick Stadium.

After a successful debut Campbell is confident quarterback Hunter Dekkers will be able to handle the hostile atmosphere in Kinnick Stadium.

It is not often you are forced to game plan against an opposing punter but Campbell says Iowa’s Tory Taylor can be the difference in a game.

Campbell says there is no extra motivation for him to end the losing streak against the Hawkeyes.

Kickoff at Kinnick Stadium is scheduled for 3:05 on Saturday, with the pre-game show starting at 1 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO.

— high school volleyball

Mason City High 3-1 Marshalltown (25-12, 25-22, 23-25, 25-22)

Clear Lake 3-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-15, 25-18, 25-13)

Central Springs 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-15, 25-10, 26-24)

Rockford 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-22, 26-24, 25-23)

St. Ansgar 3-0 North Butler (25-14, 25-10, 25-17)

Belmond-Klemme 3-0 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-19, 25-12, 25-15)

North Union 3-0 West Hancock (25-22, 25-11, 25-19)

#15/3A Forest City 3-1 North Iowa (25-13, 25-17, 24-26, 26-24)

Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-1 #12/4A Humboldt (13-25, 25-23, 25-19, 25-20)

@ Wapsie Valley triangular

#9/2A Wapsie Valley 2-0 #7/3A Osage (25-19, 25-22)

#1/2A Dike-New Hartford 2-0 Osage (25-8, 25-17)

BELMOND — Clear Lake swept the team titles at the Belmond-Klemme cross country invitational on Tuesday. The Lions’ Addison Doughan won the girls race in 19:45, easily outdistancing second-place Claire Truesdell of Roland-Story by a minute-20 seconds. Clear Lake had six runners place in the top 12 and finished with 36 team points. North Iowa was a distant second with 91 points. The Clear Lake boys had four runners place in the top eight to win the team title with 29 points, with Forest City finishing second with 53. Owen Almelien of North Iowa won the boys race in 17:20, with Treycen Rollene of Northwood-Kensett finishing two seconds behind. Jack Crane and Leo Tolentino had Clear Lake’s best times, finishing third and fourth in times of 17:33 and 17:38.

(click on the links above for full results)

WAVERLY — Mason City’s Audra Mulholland won the Waverly-Shell Rock Go-Hawk Classic girls cross country race on Tuesday at Wartburg College in Waverly. The junior ran the course in 20:02, 25 seconds better than runner-up Kinze Shea of Crestwood. Olivia Schissel finished eighth for Mason City with a time of 21:13. Mason City did not have enough runners in the girls competition to compete for the team title, which was won by the host Waverly-Shell Rock. The Mason City High boys finished eighth as a team in the junior class competition with 86 points with Waukon winning with 18 points. The Riverhawks finished in a tie for fifth in the senior class team scoring with 53 points, with Epworth Western Dubuque winning with nine points. Junior Ra’Shaun Wynter had the best Mason City time, finishing 15th overall in 17:40. Jess Cornick had the best senior class time for Mason City, finishing 20th in 17:51.

Click here for boys results, girls results

MASON CITY — The North Iowa Bulls open their exhibition season tonight at the Mason City Arena as they host the Corpus Christi Icerays. The Bulls are looking to improve on their 22-28-4-6 record from last season where they finished sixth in the Central Division in their first season as a North American Hockey League program. The puck drops at 7 o’clock tonight. The Bulls will travel to Aberdeen on Friday and Saturday for their final pre-season contests before opening up the regular season next weekend at the NAHL Showcase in Blaine Minnesota.