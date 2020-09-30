Wednesday September 30th Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jose Altuve drew a bases-loaded walk to force in the go-ahead run in the ninth inning for Houston after a two-out error by Minnesota shortstop Jorge Polanco, and the Astros took Game 1 of the best-of-three AL wild card series 4-1 on Tuesday afternoon as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. That stretched the Twins’ all-time record postseason losing streak to 17 straight games. Michael Brantley tacked on a two-run single in the ninth after Sergio Romo walked the 5-foot-6 Altuve. Framber Valdez pitched five scoreless innings in relief of Zack Greinke for the victory to keep the bullpen fresh for the rest of the series. Game 2 of the series takes places this afternoon with a pre-game show starting at 11:00 AM and the first pitch scheduled for just after 12:00 noon on KGLO. If the Twins win today, Game 3 is Thursday, with the same start time as today.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Josh Donaldson will miss the best-of-three AL first-round series against Houston because of a nagging injury to his right calf. The team included rookie Alex Kirilloff on the roster. Donaldson missed 30 games this season with a muscle strain and returned to the lineup on Sept. 2. He was removed from Minnesota’s game after the first inning on Friday with cramping. The 2015 AL MVP worked out with the team on Monday, but he was still experiencing soreness and unable to fully push off on his leg.
— high school volleyball last night
Marshalltown 3-1 Mason City High (25-12, 25-14, 18-25, 25-21)
Humboldt 3-0 Clear Lake (25-10, 25-11, 25-7)
Central Springs 3-0 Newman (25-20, 25-16, 25-15)
Osage 3-0 Rockford (25-5, 25-4, 25-9)
St. Ansgar 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-9, 25-7, 25-11)
Belmond-Klemme 3-0 West Hancock (25-15, 25-12, 25-13)
Lake Mills 3-0 North Iowa (25-11, 25-14, 25-13)
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-0 Hampton-Dumont-CAL (25-13, 25-20, 25-21)
Forest City 3-2 Bishop Garrigan (25-23, 13-25, 11-25, 25-21, 15-13)
AMES — Oklahoma has played well with its back to the wall in winning five straight Big 12 titles and that is where the Sooners stand heading into Saturday night’s game at Iowa State. After squandering a big lead in a loss to Kansas State the Sooners will look to avoid an 0-2 start to conference play.
That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who says winning close games is a trait of outstanding programs.
Redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler is the latest in a long line of outstanding quarterbacks at Oklahoma. Rattler has eight touchdown passes in his first two games.
Rattler had three interceptions in the loss to K-State but Campbell says the Sooners still have an explosive offense.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley does not think the loss to Kansas State ended the Sooners’ or the Big 12’s hope of getting a team into the college football playoff.
Riley’s concerned about a pattern of not being able to finish games. The Sooners led K-State 28-7 midway through the third quarter before the Wildcats rallied for a 38-35 win.
Riley says the Sooners need to get better at finishing games.
Riley says it is a focus this week in practice.
Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday evening is scheduled for 6:30
MASON CITY — Three NIACC athletes have received Iowa Community College Athletic Conference athlete of the week honors:
== For the second time this season, NIACC freshman Sarah Bertry has been selected as the ICCAC Division II cross country female athlete of the week for the week of Sept. 21-27. Bertry won the Southwestern Spartan Classic in a time of 19 minutes, 39 seconds on Friday. She was the first NIACC female runner to win a cross country race since Hannah Palmeter in 2014. Bertry also won the league’s weekly honor for the week of Aug. 31-Sept. 5.
== NIACC sophomore Jorge Ruiz was selected as the ICCAC Division II male cross country athlete of the week for the week of Sept. 21-27. Ruiz claimed the individual title last Friday in a time of 27 minutes, 15 seconds at the Southwestern Spartan Classic and led the No. 3 Trojans to the team title. Ruiz’ highest finish in a collegiate race before the Spartan Classic victory was an 11th-place finish at the NJCAA Region XI meet in 2019. He was the first NIACC runner to win a race since Abdiaziz Wako won the 2018 Trent Smith Invitational.
== NIACC freshman John Doherty was selected as the ICCAC Division II men’s golfer of the week for the week of Sept. 21-27. Doherty earned individual medalist honors at two tournaments last week. He won the Iowa Lakes Invitational with a round of 72 and also took home medalist honors with a career-best 71 at the Waldorf University Invitational. In four tournaments this fall, Doherty’s 18-hole scoring average is 77.75.