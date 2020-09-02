Wednesday September 2nd Local Sports

MASON CITY —- Mason City High School’s varsity football program has been shut down for two weeks. A social media post from the school district says the team was informed of the shut down on Tuesday due to a COVID-19 exposure of the varsity coaching staff. All coaches exposed are following quarantine protocols set by public health. No players are believed to have been exposed. The district says it’s important for players to continue to monitor their health daily, and additional information will be provided to players by the end of the week. The shut down also means that this week and next week’s football games are cancelled. Any COVID-related questions regarding this should be directed to the superintendent’s office at 641-450-5001.
UNDATED (AP) — The Big Ten Conference, already in court and under pressure from players and parents over its decision to cancel fall football, is now hearing from President Donald Trump. Trump tweeted he has spoken with Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren about reinstating the fall season. The Big Ten had no immediate comment. The league announced Aug. 11 it would move its football season to the spring semester because of health risks associated with the pandemic. Trump has framed the debate over player and fan safety as a political one.
AMES — In a Big 12 Conference known for offense, Iowa State has become a contender on the strength of its defense. The Cyclones ranked third in scoring defense a year ago and with most of the starters returning, that unit could be even better this season. Senior free safety Lawrence White.
White says some new starters will be counted on to step up, including a couple along the defensive line where standout nose guard Ray Lima graduated.
ISU coach Matt Campbell admits there are lofty expectations for the defense.
Campbell says how quickly the new starters emerge will be a key.
The Cyclones open September 12 at home against Louisiana. The Big 12 Conference announced on Tuesday that the game will kick off at 11 o’clock and be televised on ESPN. The conference also announced that Iowa State’s matchup with Texas will now be played on Friday November 27th with a kickoff time to be announced at a later date.
AMES — The Iowa State football team will wear Jack Trice patches on their jerseys this season.
The first black student-athlete in Iowa State history, Trice died tragically from injuries suffered in the second game of his career at Minnesota in 1923.
Iowa State University has paid tribute to Trice with a statue and by naming its football stadium in his honor in 1997, the only FBS school in the nation to have a stadium name dedicated to an African-American.
The patch resembles the uniform design Trice wore in 1923.
“Jack Trice’s legacy is powerful and it’s certainly one we embrace in our football program,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “Competing in Jack Trice Stadium is an honor and we never want to lose sight on the sacrifices he made. His legacy continues to inspire all of those in our program as we strive to promote equality in our community and the world around us.”
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Byron Buxton returned with a bang and so did Michael Pineda, rallying the Minnesota Twins past the Chicago White Sox 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap a six-game losing streak. Buxton came off the injured list and had two hits, including the go-ahead single in the seventh inning. The Gold Glove center fielder also robbed Edwin Encarnación of a home run in the sixth. Pineda pitched six strong innings, giving up two runs and six hits in his first outing after being suspended 60 games last year for using a banned diuretic. He served the final 36 games of the penalty this season, returning to provide a big boost to Minnesota’s rotation. Matt Wisler got his second career save.
— high school volleyball
North Butler 3-0 Newman (25-20, 25-21, 25-15)
Osage 3-0 Central Springs (25-16, 25-8, 25-11)
Lake Mills 3-0 Belmond-Klemme (25-4, 25-14, 25-18)
West Fork 3-0 Rockford (25-14, 25-4, 25-11)
St. Ansgar 3-1 Decorah (25-15, 25-17, 14-25, 25-15)
Forest City 3-1 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (19-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-15)
Nashua-Plainfield 3-1 Northwood-Kensett (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 25-14)
West Hancock 3-2 Eagle Grove (22-25, 25-23, 24-26, 25-22, 15-8)
North Iowa 3-2 North Union (21-25, 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 16-14)