Wednesday September 26th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Harold Castro’s first career hit started an eighth-inning rally that led the Detroit Tigers to a 4-2 victory over Minnesota on Tuesday in a game in which Joe Mauer set the Twins’ record for reaching base.

Mauer singled in the first inning, reaching base for the 3,073 time in his career and surpassing Hall of Famer Harmon Killebrew.

Castro was at home in Venezuela because the minor league season was over when Detroit selected his contract from Triple-A Toledo last week. He made his first career start in his second game, and singled to start a four-run rally in the eighth inning for the Tigers.

Castro stole second base and scored on Nicholas Castellanos’ RBI single. Niko Goodrum added an RBI single and James McCann capped the inning with a two-run double.

Victor Alcantara (1-0) earned the win with a scoreless inning in relief of starter Spencer Turnbull, who allowed one run in six innings in his second major league start. Shane Greene earned his 32nd save.

Twins reliever Trevor Hildenberger (4-6) surrendered four runs and retired one batter while giving up three hits and a walk.

Mauer finished with two hits, a walk and two runs scored. Mauer could be playing his final homestand after 15 seasons with Minnesota. He is a free agent after the season and has said he’ll decide after the season whether to retire.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes will use their bye week to build depth. Iowa is 3-1 after a loss to Wisconsin and will return to action October sixth at Minnesota.

Ferentz has been pleased with the improvement on offense. Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has passed for 567 yards in the last two games.

The play of the tight ends has been a big part of the growth. T.J. Hockenson and Noah Fant have combined for 30 catches and four touchdowns. Fant had two scores against the Badgers and says the bye week comes at a good time.

The start time for Iowa’s game against Minnesota on October 6th has been set for 2:30.

AMES — Iowa State returns to Big-12 play this week with a visit to TCU. It starts a three game stretch for the Cyclones that includes games against Oklahoma State and West Virginia heading into their bye week.

That’s ISU coach Matt Campbell who says ever week is a challenge in the league race.

Campbell says he is not concerned about red zone production by the offense. The Cyclones have scored on all nine trips into the red zone but only two of them have been touchdowns.

Turnovers are a concern. The Cyclones have lost three fumbles and are a minus-two in turnover margin.

Campbell says the Cyclones must do a better job of protecting the football and creating turnovers.

Quarterback Kyle Kempt has not returned to practice and is expected to miss a few more games with an injured knee.

Kickoff in Fort Worth on Saturday is scheduled for 6 o’clock.

CEDAR FALLS — The UNI Panthers open Missouri Valley action with a rare Thursday night game at Indiana State. It is a quick turnaround for the Panthers who posted a lopsided win over Hampton on Saturday.

That’s Panther coach Mark Farley who says playing on the road on a Thursday night is even more of a challenge.

Farley says this is a much better Sycamore team than the one the Panthers beat 41-3 in the regular season finale last year.

Indiana State enters the league race with a record of 2-1.

Farley says the Sycamores are playing with confidence.

Farley says Indiana State is doing a better job of running the football.

The Panthers are 1-2.

— high school volleyball last night

Waukee 25-25-25, Mason City 20-11-23

Central Springs 25-25-25, Newman 18-9-16

Forest City 25-25-25, Bishop Garrigan 21-12-23

Lake Mills 25-25-25, North Iowa 12-10-18

North Butler 25-25-25, West Fork 23-17-23

Osage 25-25-25, Rockford 13-14-21

Saint Ansgar 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 19-17-17