Wednesday September 20th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cincinnati — pre-game 11:00, first pitch 11:35

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 6:30

NEW YORK (AP) — Iowa basketball star Caitlin Clark has won the 93rd AAU James E. Sullivan Award as the nation’s top collegiate or Olympic athlete. Clark was honored at the New York Athletic Club. She was the consensus national player of the year in women’s basketball. She led the Hawkeyes to their first national title game appearance, where they lost to LSU. Voting by the public as well as the AAU Sullivan Award committee, AAU board of directors, sports media and past winners determined the winner. The award also recognizes leadership, citizenship, character and sportsmanship on and off the playing field.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Willi Castro hit a two-run homer and made two spectacular catches, Kenta Maeda combined on a four-hitter and the Minnesota Twins beat the Cincinnati Reds 7-0 in another step toward their third AL Central title in five seasons. Ryan Jeffers added a solo homer for Minnesota (80-72), which opened an eight-game lead over second-place Cleveland with 10 games remaining. Cincinnati (79-74), shut out for the 10th time, is one game behind the Chicago Cubs for the NL’s final wild card, also trailing Miami by a half-game. Maeda (6-7) won his third straight start after four no-decisions.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Minnesota Twins rookie third baseman Royce Lewis is considered day-to-day after leaving Tuesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds with a tight left hamstring. Interim manager Jayce Tingler says Lewis originally suffered the injury while beating out a grounder early in the game. He aggravated the injury with an awkward swing in the eighth. He is hitting .309 with 15 home runs and 52 runs batted in and has set the Twins’ single-season record with four grand slams. He also has tied the major-league record for most grand slams by a rookie.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says star tight end Luke Lachey will likely miss the remainder of the season. Lachey underwent surgery Tuesday to repair a fractured ankle suffered in the first half of Saturday’s win over Western Michigan.

Running backs Jaz Patterson and Kaleb Johnson will also be sidelined as the Hawkeyes get ready to open Big Ten play at a “White Out” game as they visit 7th-ranked Penn State.

Ferentz says Happy Valley is always a difficult venue.

A good start would help but Ferentz says the key in any big road game is handling adversity.

Iowa’s run game woke up last week with 254 yards and that will be important against a solid Penn State defense.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30 with the pre-game at 4:30 on KGLO

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell has not lost faith in his team despite a rough start to the season. The Cyclones are 1-2 after a 10-7 loss at Ohio as they get set to host Oklahoma State in their Big 12 opener.

A struggling offense is the biggest issue. The Cyclones rank 127th out of 130 teams in total offense.

Campbell says there is no panic despite the slow start.

Campbell says there is a lack of confidence right now that only comes from winning.

Receiver Jaylin Noel missed the Ohio game with a stomach ailment but Campbell says food poisoning was not an issue on Saturday.

Kickoff at Jack Trice Stadium is scheduled for 3 o’clock on Saturday

MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls won their own cross country invitational on Tuesday. The Riverhawks had all five of their scoring runners finish in the top six to take the title with 19 points. Forest City was second with 65 points, followed by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with 78, Newman with 110, Hampton-Dumont-CAL with 111, Lake Mills with 166 and Webster City with 184. Mason City sophomore Brogan Evans won the race in a time of 19:47. Lake Mills took the boys team title, placing three in the top four to finish with 40 points. Forest City was second with 51, followed by Garner-Hayfield-Ventura with 57, Waverly-Shell Rock 119, Newman 140, Webster City 168, Valley Lutheran of Cedar Falls 210, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 211 and Belmond-Klemme 227. Mason City High only fielded three runners in the boys varsity meet, with Ra’Shaun Sinnwell finishing third overall in a time of 16:47. Justin Rygh of Lake Mills won the boys race in 16:31. You can see the full results by clicking here.

— high school volleyball last night

Lake Mills 3-0 North Union (25-14, 25-12, 25-16)

Forest City 3-0 Belmond-Klemme (25-11, 25-16, 25-19)

Osage 3-0 West Fork (25-5, 25-13, 25-7)

St. Ansgar 3-0 Rockford (25-9, 25-10, 25-19)

Central Springs 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-7, 25-9, 25-17)

Charles City 3-0 Waverly-Shell Rock (25-2, 25-14, 25-20)

Bishop Garrigan 3-1 North Iowa (25-21, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16)

MASON CITY — The NIACC volleyball team dropped a three-sets decision to 8th-ranked Iowa Central on Tuesday night in the first event at the newly remodeled campus gymnasium. Iowa Central won the match 25-20, 25-14, 25-19. Sophomore Jaida Hansen led NIACC with nine kills, two blocks and one dig. Sophomore Iwalani Beltran had 13 assists, five digs and three aces. NIACC drops to 8-13 overall and 0-4 in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. They’ll return to action with a conference match at 15th-ranked Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo on Thursday.

BURLINGTON— NIACC sophomore Andrew Palmquist shot a career-best round of 76 and placed fourth at the Southeastern Community College Fall Invitational men’s golf meet at the Burlington Country Club on Tuesday. Hawkeye Community College won the team competition with a 303, with NIACC finishing fourth with a score of 321. Also for NIACC, Jackson Koebernick shot an 80, Mitchell Staudt an 82, Tim Castle an 83 and Elic Fjetland an 84. NIACC returns to action next Tuesday hosting their own fall invitational at the Highland Park Golf Course.