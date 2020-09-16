Wednesday September 16th Local Sports
CHICAGO (AP) — Dane Dunning pitched seven effective innings, Luis Robert had a key two-run single and the Chicago White Sox strengthened their hold on the AL Central with a 6-2 victory over the Minnesota Twins. Dunning permitted one earned run and three hits in by far the biggest of his five major league starts. Tim Anderson and James McCann homered as Chicago posted its sixth straight win and moved three games ahead of second-place Minnesota, which won the AL Central last year. The AL-best White Sox also moved 16 games over .500 for the first time since they were 71-55 on Aug. 26, 2012.
UNDATED (AP) — The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus. Big Ten leaders are reconsidering a fall season after a weekend of meetings about a plan to begin play as soon as mid-October. Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Blank would not predict which way a vote to return to play would go. She says once Big Ten university leaders have their questions and concerns addressed, “we will try to plan a delayed season.”
AMES — Slow starts are nothing new and Iowa State will try to battle back from another as the Cyclones get ready to open the Big 12 race. Two years ago they rebounded from a 1-3 start and opened 2-2 last year. The Cyclones are off this week after a 31-14 loss to Louisiana.
That’s ISU quarterback Brock Purdy who says the focus is on improvement.
Tight end Chase Allen is confident the Cyclones will bounce back.
Allen says the Cyclones need to focus on TCU.
The Cyclones visit TCU on September 26.
— high school volleyball last night
#4/5A Ankeny 3-0 Mason City High (25-6, 25-6, 25-12)
#3/3A Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 3-0 Clear Lake (25-9, 25-11, 25-10)
Newman 3-1 Northwood-Kensett
#2/3A Osage 3-0 Nashua-Plainfield (25-13, 25-14, 25-9)
Central Springs 3-0 Rockford (25-3, 25-5, 25-7)
West Fork 3-0 St. Ansgar (25-10, 25-6, 25-7)
Forest City 3-0 West Hancock (25-13, 25-14, 25-11)
Decorah 3-2 Charles City (25-16, 22-25, 25-19, 18-25, 15-11)
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Jonas Brodin to a seven-year, $42 million contract extension. This makes another long-term commitment to a key piece of their blue line group. Brodin’s new deal will begin with the 2021-22 season and carry a $6 million annual cap charge through 2027-28. The 27-year-old native of Sweden was drafted by the Wild with the 10th overall pick in the 2011 draft. He had a career-high 26 assists in 69 games in the virus-shortened season. He also led the team with 112 blocked shots and was second on the club with a plus-15 rating.