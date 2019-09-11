Wednesday September 11th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins badly needed their ace back.
José Berriós delivered a brilliant outing befitting his two-time All-Star status.
Berriós surrendered only two singles over seven innings in his best start in six weeks, Mitch Garver hit the tiebreaking two-run homer in the seventh, and the Twins beat the Washington Nationals 5-0 on Tuesday night in an interleague matchup of teams on postseason tracks.
Minnesota’s rotation has been under pressure, with Kyle Gibson weakened by a digestive tract disease and Michael Pineda suspended for 60 games because of a positive test for a banned diuretic. Berriós only heightened fan anxiety with an 8.07 ERA over his previous six starts for the American League Central-leading Twins, who took a five-game lead on Cleveland into the night.
The right-hander shut down the Nationals with a machine-like performance that was one big sigh of relief for him and the Twins. Berriós (12-8) struck out four and walked one, his first turn of more than six innings since July 31.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed center fielder Byron Buxton and his ailing left shoulder on the 60-day injured list, ending his season and leaving the American League Central leaders without their best defensive player for the rest of the pennant race. Buxton suffered what was diagnosed as a subluxation, or partial dislocation, after crashing into the outfield wall while making a catch on Aug. 1. He batted .262 with 30 doubles, four triples, 10 homers, 46 RBIs and 48 runs in only 271 at-bats.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the presence of ESPN College GameDay will add exposure but not intensity to the series. The Hawkeyes will visit Iowa State in the 67th meeting in the series.
Ferentz says the series deserves additional exposure.
Ferentz says while it is an important game they don’t view themselves as trying to hold on to the Cy-Hawk Trophy.
Ferentz says after two straight eight win seasons the Cyclone program has become a consistent winner.
A veteran Cyclone offensive line is a concern.
== Iowa State coach Matt Campbell expects running back Kene Nwangwu to play in Saturday’s game against 19th ranked Iowa. Nwangwu missed the opening against UNI after tweaking a hamstring in preseason camp. Center Colin Newell is still questionable. He sprained a knee in the season opener.
If Newell can’t go the Cyclones will be forced to juggle the offensive line.
The Cyclones must find a way to control an Iowa defensive line led by junior defensive end A.J. Epenesa.
Campbell says Iowa quarterback Nate Stanley has played like a senior the first two games.
Campbell says Iowa’s wide receivers are much improved.
You can hear the Iowa-Iowa State game on AM-1300 KGLO on Saturday starting with the pre-game at 1:00 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 PM.
CEDAR FALLS — Northern Iowa coach Mark Farley is pleased with the start to the season. After an overtime loss at Iowa State the Panthers rolled to a win over Southern Utah and are off this week before hosting Idaho State.
Farley says they want to keep the momentum going.
Farley talks about their start.
Saturday’s win was Farley’s 150th as head coach and he thought of all the people who have played a part in it.
With no game this weekend, Farley says he will be following the results in Jack Trice Stadium of the Iowa-Iowa State game
— High school volleyball last night
Ankeny 25-25-25, Mason City 16-16-23
Webster City 25-25-25, Clear Lake 22-20-18
West Fork 25-23-21-25-15, Newman 16-25-25-17-10
Forest City 25-25-22-26, North Iowa 11-20-25-24
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26-25-25, Belmond-Klemme 24-12-16
Nashua-Plainfield 25-17-25-17-23, Central Springs 19-25-21-25-21
New Hampton 25-25-25, Charles City 10-14-20
North Butler 25-25-25, Saint Ansgar 16-23-22
North Union 26-25-25, West Hancock 24-16-12
Northwood-Kensett 25-25-25-25, Rockford 27-22-16-14
MASON CITY — The Mason City High girls swim team lost their dual meet at home last night to Waukee 54-47. The Mohawks had success in a couple of relays. The 200 medley relay team of Paige, Madison and Jenna Braun as well as Nia Litterer won with a time of 1:57.71. The 200 free relay team of Paige and Madison Braun, Litterer and Kate Edgerton was victorious in a time of 1:46.25. Mason City travels to Marion on Saturday for the Linn-Mar Invitational.