Wednesday press conferences — Governor Reynolds at 11:00 AM on AM-1300 KGLO — Cerro Gordo County weekly update at 3:30 on all our stations

Apr 8, 2020 @ 8:11am

Governor Reynolds will hold her daily press conference at 11:00 AM on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com, as well as the video offered on this page

At 3:30 this afternoon on all of our radio stations — AM-1300 KGLO, AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, Star 106, 93.9 The Country Moose and Super Hits 102.7-FM — we’ll have the weekly press conference with leaders of Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health, MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and the City of Mason City

