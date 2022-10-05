Wednesday October 5th Local Sports

TODAY:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Chicago White Sox — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez went 1-for-4 to close in on his first AL batting championship, but Minnesota managed only two hits off Lucas Giolito as the Chicago White Sox beat the Twins 8-3. Elvis Andrus hit his third homer in four games, a three-run shot, as the White Sox cruised to their second straight win after Tony La Russa stepped down as manager Monday. The 25-year-old Arraez extended his hitting streak to eight games and held his average at .315 as he tries to become the fifth Twins player to win the league batting title.

IOWA CITY — Michigan gashed the Iowa defense with the run and the challenge is much the same this week at Illinois. The Illini are 4-1 and averaging nearly 195 yards on the ground.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz, who says the Hawkeyes need to do a better job of shedding blocks.

Iowa is now next to last in the country in offense but Ferentz is convinced he saw progress against Michigan.

Ferentz says mid-season coaching moves are just a sign of the times. Wisconsin became the second school in the Big Ten West to fire its coach during the season by letting Paul Chryst go on Sunday.

Kickoff is set for 6:30 Saturday evening, with the pre-game at 4:30 on AM-1300 KGLO.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says the Cyclones hope for a better ground attack against Kansas State. After managing only 66 yards of rushing in a loss to Baylor, the Cyclones had only 26 in a loss at Kansas. Two of the factors are injuries at running back and the Cyclones have spent much of the last two weeks playing from behind.

Being behind the last two weeks forced ISU to focus more on the pass.

Special teams continue to flounder but Campbell says it is more about inexperience than schematics.

Campbell says a key for Kansas State the past couple of weeks has been the play of quarterback Adrian Martinez.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 6:30.

— high school volleyball Tuesday

Ames 3-0 Mason City (25-23, 26-24, 27-25)

St. Ansgar 3-0 Newman (25-17, 25-16, 25-17)

Rockford 3-0 North Butler (25-22, 25-22, 25-19)

Lake Mills 3-0 Forest City (25-12, 25-23, 27-25)

Bishop Garrigan 3-0 West Hancock (25-13, 25-8, 25-20)

Osage 3-0 Northwood-Kensett (25-7, 25-7, 25-20)

North Union 3-1 Garner-Hayfield-Ventura (25-5, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16)

Charles City 3-1 Decorah (33-31, 22-25, 25-19, 25-16)

MANCHESTER — The Clear Lake girls finished second at the West Delaware cross country invitational in Manchester on Tuesday. Center Point-Urbana won the team title with 88 points, with the Lions being runner-up with 100. Addison Doughan finished third with a time of 19:07, 32 seconds behind the winner Lourdes Mason of Mount Vernon-Lisbon. The Clear Lake boys finished 11th in the team standings with 254 points, with Marion being the champion with 50 points. Jack Crane had the Lions’ best finish with a time of 17:09, ending up in 16th place. See the full results here