Wednesday October 4th Local Sports

AM-1300 KGLO — AL Wild Card Series Game 2 — Minnesota Twins vs. Toronto — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:35

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Royce Lewis hit home runs in each of his first two at-bats to carry the Minnesota Twins to a 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener of their AL Wild Card Series. That ended Minnesota’s record 18-game postseason losing streak. Lewis hit a two-run shot off Kevin Gausman to left field in the first inning. He went deep to right leading off the third and became the third player in history to homer in each of his first two career postseason plate appearances. The Twins last won a game in the playoffs on Oct. 5, 2004.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says quarterback Cade McNamara is done for the season with a torn ACL. The injury occurred during the second series of Iowa’s 26-16 win over Michigan State.

Ferentz says McNamara plans on returning next season.

Ferentz says McNamara will have surgery in the next couple of weeks but will remain with the team.

With McNamara out sophomore Deacon Hill becomes the starter. He led the Hawkeyes to the victory over the Spartans.

Hill’s mobility helped the Hawkeye use some different looks on offense.

He will get his first start on Saturday when the Hawkeyes host Purdue.

His numbers would have been better against the Spartans had Hawkeye receivers not dropped several passes.

The Hawkeyes are 4-1 and host Purdue on Saturday.

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell used the terms resilient and courageous to describe his team. The Cyclones are 2-3 after a 50-20 loss at Oklahoma and will be at home this week to play TCU.

Campbell feels the Cyclones still have a lot of potential.

Iowa State’s run game perked up at Oklahoma with 150 yards. Campbell wants to see that progress continue.

The Cyclone defense has given up too many big plays and Campbell says a better pass rush is part of the solution.

— high school volleyball last night

Ames 3-0 Mason City (25-21, 25-19, 25-12)

St. Ansgar 3-0 Newman (25-10, 25-17, 25-9)

North Butler 3-0 Rockford (25-23, 25-22, 25-20)

Bishop Garrigan 3-0 West Hancock (25-15, 25-14, 25-15)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3-0 North Union (25-20, 25-18, 25-19)

Osage 3-1 Northwood-Kensett (25-18, 18-25, 25-14, 25-12) — Osage wins TIC East title

Forest City 3-1 Lake Mills (20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-14) — Forest City wins TIC West title

DES MOINES — The years of waiting are over and the big race is coming to the Iowa Speedway in Newton. NASCAR senior vice president Ben Kennedy made the announcement outside the Iowa Capitol.

He says the race will be highly anticipated.

The race is expected to have a $100 million impact on the area. NASCAR hall of Famer Rusty Wallace spearheaded the effort to get the track built in Newton in 2006 and was excited by the announcement.

NASCAR racer Brad Keslowski was also on hand for the announcement. He has raced and won at the Iowa Speedway.

Fans can put down a $25 dollar for tickets to next year’s race on the Iowa Speedway website.