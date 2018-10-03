Wednesday October 3rd Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Two years ago, the Minnesota Twins made Derek Falvey their chief baseball officer with the precondition that Paul Molitor remain as manager.

Molitor presided over a playoff team and won the American League Manager of the Year award in 2017, but the Twins slipped backward this season. Last week, Falvey and general manager Thad Levine decided the time was right to hire their own manager.

Citing pursuit of more productive development by their younger players, Falvey and Levine fired Molitor on Tuesday while offering him an opportunity to remain with the organization in an undefined position in baseball operations.

Falvey and other club executives expressed confidence that Molitor would stay with the Twins beyond the 20 years he has already worked for them in various roles, including the final three seasons of his Hall of Fame playing career.

The Twins went 305-343 under the 62-year-old Molitor, with one appearance in the playoffs in 2017. They were 78-84 this year, long out of postseason contention after a series of early setbacks to several key players.

Falvey and Levine, in a news conference at Target Field to announce the change, didn’t articulate specific reasons for firing Molitor or desired qualities they’re seeking with his replacement. The 20-minute session with reporters was largely filled with praise of Molitor’s acumen and attitude, including a willingness to employ data-driven, new-age strategy like defensive shifts and starting a game with a relief pitcher.

After the Twins went 85-77 and reached the wild-card game last season, Molitor was given a new three-year contract. Before Minnesota edged into the postseason, there was buzz that Molitor might’ve been let go at the end of last season.

Molitor, who spent the final three seasons of his Hall of Fame playing career with his hometown team, held several roles within the organization before he was named the 13th manager of the Twins for 2015.

IOWA CITY — Floyd of Rosedale will be on the line when Iowa visits Minnesota. It will be the 112th meeting in the series and matches teams with identical 3-1 records.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz whose first experience with this series was when he joined Hayden Fry’s staff in 1981.

Ferentz says there are a lot of similarities between these two teams.

In the last few years the Hawkeyes have struggled coming off a bye week and Ferentz says they adjusted their practice routine.

New Big Ten rules allow teams to travel 74 players but Ferentz says they won’t be taking that many to the Twin Cities.

The Gophers are also coming off of a bye week, which head coach PJ Fleck says came at a good time for his team

Fleck says the Hawkeyes are a good team

Fleck says Iowa has a terrific defense

Kickoff in Minneapolis is scheduled for 2:30 on Saturday, with the pre-game show starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO. Tonight, you can hear “Hawk Talk” starting at 6:30 on KGLO

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says his team is making progress despite a slow start to the season. The Cyclones take a 1-3 record on the road to Oklahoma State.

Campbell says the Cyclones must be better on third down on both sides of the ball.

Campbell says the ISU offense must make strides especially with some of the high scoring opponents remaining on the schedule.

Injured quarterback Kyle Kempt is improving and could play next week against West Virginia. Kempt suffered a knee injury in a season opening loss at Iowa.

Running back David Montgomery is listed as day to day with an arm injury. Campbell says they may need to make a decision on whether to rest him to get ready for next week or use him on a limited basis.

Kickoff on Saturday in Stillwater is scheduled for 2:30

CEDAR FALLS — UNI coach Mark Farley hopes the home fans can make a difference when the Panthers host FCS top ranked North Dakota State. UNI opened the Missouri Valley race with a 33-0 win at Indiana State.

The Panthers lost twice to North Dakota State a year ago in Fargo and in both cases the Bison took control in the second half.

It figures to be an interesting league race with five Valley teams currently ranked in the FCS top 25.

Farley says he enjoys the challenge of getting ready for a game like this.

Farley says the mobility of North Dakota State quarterback Easton Stick makes the Bison even tougher to stop.

Kickoff on Saturday at the UNI-Dome is scheduled for 1 o’clock.

— high school volleyball last night

Mason City 25-25-8-25, Marshalltown 20-20-25-18

Saint Ansgar 25-25-22-25, Newman 14-17-25-12

Bishop Garrigan 25-25-25, West Hancock 21-11-14

Charles City 25-25-25, Oelwein 10-18-21

Don Bosco 25-25-25, Riceville 12-7-9

North Butler 25-25-25, Rockford 17-17-22

Osage 25-25-25, Northwood-Kensett 5-7-12

DES MOINES — Mason City High senior JJ Wickman has qualified for the Class 4A state boys golf tournament. Whitman fired a 74 yesterday at the 4A district tournament at Waveland Golf Course in Ankeny, good enough to qualify as an individual in the state tournament. The Mohawks finished fifth as a team with a 315. Johnston won the district tournament with a 289, followed by Dowling with a 296 and Des Moines Roosevelt with a 300. The state tournament takes place Friday and Saturday at the Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville.

FORT MADISON – The NIACC men’s golf team shot a 302 to Tuesday to win the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Classic on the Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course in Fort Madison.

Knox College Purple was second with a 306 and host Iowa Wesleyan was third with a 311.

Freshman Austin Eckenrod led the Trojans with a 73. Ben Boerjan shot a 75, Zach Martin shot a 76, Jackson Hamlin shot a 78 and Matthew Heinemann shot a 81.

Also for the Trojans, John Patterson shot an 87.

The 302 is the second lowest score of the fall for the NIACC men, who shot a fall best 295 at the Grand View September Shootout at the Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny. The NIACC men head back to Otter Creek on October 17th for the Grand View October Shootout.

FORT MADISON – The NIACC women’s golf team placed third at the Iowa Wesleyan Tiger Classic with a 358 on Tuesday at the Sheaffer Memorial Golf Course in Fort Madison

The William Penn University Junior Varsity won the tournament with a 327 and St. Mary of the Woods (Indiana) was second with a 344.

NIACC was led by Ashley Alert with an 86. Also for the Lady Trojans, Sydney Fullerton shot a 88, Morgan Luecht shot an 89, and Jordyn Barragy shot a 95.

The NIACC women continue their fall schedule on Oct. 11 at the NJCAA Region XI preview at Otter Creek Golf Course in Ankeny.