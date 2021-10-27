Wednesday October 27th Local Sports
TONIGHT
= AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk — 6:30
— high school volleyball regional finals
== 3A Region 2 at Estherville last night
#3 Sheldon 3-1 Forest City (25-12, 20-25, 25-15, 25-16)
== 3A Region 3 at Storm Lake last night
#7 Unity Christian 3-0 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (25-15, 25-10, 25-11)
== 1A Region 5 at Waterloo West tonight
St. Ansgar (19-9) vs. #3 Springville (32-4)
== 2A Region 6 at Charles City tonight
#9 Osage (27-9) vs. #5 Sumner-Fredericksburg (34-6)
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says senior corner Riley Moss will not play in Saturday’s game at Wisconsin. Moss suffered a knee injury in the 9th-ranked Hawkeyes’ October 9th win against Penn State and missed the loss to Purdue a week later.
Ferentz says a young offensive line needs to grow up for the stretch run. Iowa is only averaging 116 yards of rushing per game and just over three yards per carry.
That offensive line goes up against the top run defense in the Big Ten. The Badgers allow just over 53 yards on the ground per game.
Iowa beat the Badgers during the COVID shortened season 28-7 in Iowa City last year. It snapped Wisconsin’s four game winning streak in the series. You can hear the Iowa-Wisconsin game on AM-1300 KGLO starting with the pre-game at 9 o’clock Saturday morning with the kickoff in Madison scheduled for 11 o’clock. You can hear “Hawk Talk” with Kirk Ferentz tonight on KGLO starting at 6:30
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says it will be up to the leadership of his team to help prevent a letdown this week. The 22nd-ranked Cyclones climbed back into the Big 12 race with a win over Oklahoma State and now get set to visit West Virginia.
Campbell on the role of the team leaders.
A concern for the Cyclone defense is West Virginia running back Leddie Bell.
The Cyclones picked up a victory in their last visit to West Virginia but Morgantown is always a tough place to play. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 o’clock Iowa time on Saturday.
DES MOINES — The final cross country team rankings are out from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches prior to this weekend’s state meet. The Clear Lake boys moved up one spot to their highest ranking of 6th in the Class 2A rankings. Tipton is the top boys team in 2A, while Mid-Prairie is the top team in the girls 2A rankings. Both Newman cross country teams are in the final Class 1A rankings. The Newman girls are 11th with Logan-Magnolia being the top 1A girls squad. The Newman boys are 13th while Central Springs is ranked 9th in 1A, with Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center being the top team. Charles City is ranked 15th in the boys 3A rankings with Dallas Center-Grimes being the top team. Solon is on top of the 3A girls rankings. The leaders in the 4A rankings are Sioux City North on the boys side and Pleasant Valley on the girls side. You can see the entire rankings by clicking here
VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Matt Dumba scored his first goal of the season midway through the third period, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-2 victory over Vancouver on Tuesday night, spoiling the Canucks’ home opener. Mats Zuccarello and Jonas Brodin also scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 22 saves for Minnesota. Alex Chiasson scored on a power play, and Bo Horvat added a goal for the Canucks, who had their two-game win streak halted. Thatcher Demko stopped 27 shots. Vancouver’s home opener was the first game with full capacity at Rogers Arena in 595 days.
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The U.S. women sent Carli Lloyd into retirement with a 6-0 rout of South Korea in St. Paul last night. Lloyd didn’t score in her final match, but it hardly mattered because the night was all about her. She was subbed out in the 65th minute and sobbed as she left to a standing ovation by the crowd of 18,115 at Allianz Field in St. Paul, Minnesota. Lloyd’s final match was her 316th with the national team, the second-most international appearances of any player. She scored 134 goals for the United States, third most in team history, along with 61 assists.