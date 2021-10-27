      Weather Alert

Wednesday October 27th KGLO Morning News

Oct 27, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday October 27th

 

For the latest

Trending
Court orders press release regarding Mason City officer-involved shooting be retracted after information improperly released
Northeast Iowa State Trooper who used to work at the Mason City post dies from injuries suffered in crash
Klemme man sent to prison for homicide by intoxicated use in Wisconsin
Mason City man faces drug, weapons charges after confronting person
Six more COVID-19 deaths in north-central Iowa, positivity rate decreases compared to last week
Connect With Us