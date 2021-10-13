Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Wednesday October 13th “The Midday Report”
Oct 13, 2021 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday October 13th
KGLO News
·
Wednesday October 13 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Retired Mason City police officer wins big lottery prize
Ribbon cutting ceremony held for Principal Pavilion (AUDIO)
Trump set to return to Iowa with Saturday rally
Mason City Chamber of Commerce annual meeting held, award winners announced
Ten new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the last week in the KGLO listening area
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Find Your Polling Place
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us