Wednesday November 9th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz — 6:30

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkewyes made strides in wins over Northwestern and Purdue and will need to be even better this week at home against Wisconsin. The Badgers have won five of the last six in the series and during that stretch have feasted on Hawkeye mistakes.

The Badgers are 3-1 since firing Paul Chryst and elevating defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard to interim coach. The Badgers are coming off a 23-10 win over Maryland.

Ferentz says the Badger defense does a good job of disguising pressure.

A consistent theme in this series has been the team that runs the ball the best has won the game.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30 with the pre-game at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State takes a more confident offense on the road to Oklahoma State. The Cyclones piled up 391 yards of offense and scored 21 fourth quarter points in a 31-14 win over West Virginia.

That’s Cyclone coach Matt Campbell who feels it was a breakthrough performance by the offense.

The Cyclones aren’t sure who will start at quarterback for Oklahoma State but Campbell says the Cowboys remain a veteran team.

Campbell says despite the injuries the Cowboys remain a talented offense.

Kickoff on Saturday in Stillwater is scheduled for 2:30

CEDAR FALLS — UNI coach Mark Farley says he will have a better idea about the Panthers’ playoff chances after this coming weekend. UNI is 5-5 overall after a heartbreaking loss to top-ranked South Dakota State. They are off this week and will close the regular season at South Dakota.

Farley says the Panthers benefit from playing a challenging schedule.

Farley says the strength of the Missouri Valley Football Conference is also a plus.

The Panthers have a 4-3 record in the Valley.

CEDAR FALLS — The semifinal round of the high school football playoffs start today at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls with the 8-Man semis.

1:00—Newell-Fonda (10-1) vs. WACO of Wayland (12-0)

4:00—Lenox (11-0) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (11-0)

West Hancock is preparing for the Class A semifinals tomorrow morning as they’ll face Lynnville-Sully. You can hear that game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game shortly after 9:30 with the kickoff at the UNI-Dome shortly after 10 o’clock.

CENTERVILLE — In junior college wrestling last night, the NIACC men lost their first dual of the season at Indian Hills 31-14, while the Trojan women fell 35-14. Both NIACC teams will head to the Luther College Open in Decorah on Saturday and then open up the home portion of their schedule next Wednesday hosting Iowa Central in a double dual.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Gabe Vilardi scored his second consecutive game-winning goal, Jonathan Quick made 21 saves and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Minnesota Wild 1-0. Vilardi beat Marc-Andre Fleury between his legs on a one-timer from the high slot with 6:03 left. Anze Kopitar and Drew Doughty had the assists on Vilardi’s 10th goal of the season to help the Kings earn their third straight home win. Fleury stopped 29 shots in the loss.