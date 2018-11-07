Wednesday November 7th Local Sports

CEDAR RAPIDS — State Volleyball quarterfinals (numbers are tournament seeds)

Class 3A today

10:00 a.m. – #4 Davenport Assumption (31-5) vs. #5 Osage (29-6)

Noon – #1 Carroll Kuemper Catholic (42-1) vs. #8 Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (27-8)

10:00 a.m. – #2 Tipton (37-3) vs. #7 New Hampton (36-5)

Noon – #3 MOC-Floyd Valley vs. #6 Mount Vernon (27-15)

Class 2A today

2:00 p.m. – #1 Dyersville Beckman Catholic (43-3) vs. #8 Wilton (36-4)

4:00 p.m. – #4 Orange City Unity Christian (30-6) vs. #5 Dike-New Hartford (35-12)

2:00 p.m. – #2 Western Christian of Hull (39-5) vs. #7 Treynor (33-7)

4:00 p.m. – #3 Sidney (38-2) vs. #6 Tri-Center (31-7)

Class 1A today

6:00 p.m. – #1 Janesville (43-5) vs. #8 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (28-9)

8:00 p.m. – #4 Starmont (29-6) vs. Tripoli (23-15)

6:00 p.m. – #2 LeMars Gehlen Catholic (27-4) vs. #7 East Mills (28-5)

8:00 p.m. – #3 Fort Madison Holy Trinity Catholic (35-3) vs. #6 Montezuma (29-9)

Class 4A Tuesday

#1 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 25-20-25-25 #8 West Delaware 15-25-18-21

#4 Dubuque Wahlert 25-27-25-16-17, #5 Independence 17-29-17-25-15

#2 Cedar Rapids Xavier 25-28-25, #7 Pella 18-26-13

#3 Dallas Center-Grimes 25-25-25, #6 Bondurant-Farrar 20-8-21

Class 5A Tuesday

#1 Cedar Falls 25-27-25. #8 Waukee 25-14-9

#5 Linn-Mar 25-21-25-25 #4 Cedar Rapids Jefferson 19-25-21-20

#2 Ankeny Centennial 25-25-23-25, #7 West Des Moines Dowling 10-19-25-12

#3 West Des Moines Valley 25-25-25 vs. #6 Ankeny 12-17-18

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz wants his team to focus on the future and not dwell on the past. The Hawkeyes Big Ten title hopes were squelched by two straight heartbreaking losses on the road and the stretch run begins at home against a Northwestern team that is in control of the west division.

The season is at a crossroads. Will the Hawks finish strong or will they fade down the stretch.

Ferentz is not ready to call Iowa’s offense “pass first” even though the ground game has not been as effective.

After stumbling out of the gate Northwestern has been finding ways to win and there only losses recently have been to Michigan and Notre Dame teams that are in the thick of the playoff chase.

Ferentz says the Wildcats are playing with confidence.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30, with the pre-game starting at 12:30 on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says improvement along the offensive line has played a big part in their four game winning streak. The Cyclones take a 5-3 record into a home game against Baylor this weekend.

Playing a true freshman at quarterback is rarely a good option but it has worked for the Cyclones as Brock Purdy has led them to four straight wins. Campbell says Purdy’s work ethic was one of the reasons they were confident enough to play him.

Campbell says the Baylor offense has done well on third down because of success on first and second down.

Campbell says Baylor’s skill will be a challenge for the Cyclone defense.

Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30

CEDAR FALLS — Ranked 22nd in the latest FCS Poll the Northern Iowa Panthers get ready for their final road game of the regular season when they visit Youngstown State. At 5-4 overall the Panthers will need to win their final two games to have a chance of getting in the national playoffs.

That’s UNI coach Mark Farley who says the Penguins are much better than their 3-6 record.

Farley says the Panthers need to do a better job of playing complete games.

UNI quarterback Eli Dunne says every road game in the Missouri Valley Conference is a challenge.

Dunne says the Panthers need to do a better job of finishing drives.

AMES — Iowa State cruised to a 79-53 win over Alabama State in their season opener. Nebraska transfer Michael Jacobson led a balanced scoring attack with 17 points and despite 20 assists as a team coach Steve Prohm says the Cyclones still need better ball movement.

Prohm was happy with the effort on defense.

The Cyclones host Missouri Friday night.

MASON CITY – NIACC’s Mandy Willems was selected as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference women’s basketball player of the week for the week of Oct. 29-Nov. 3.

Willems, who prepped at AGWSR, scored 45 points, including 10 three-point goals, in No. 10 NIACC’s win over Bay College on Saturday at the Konigsmark Klassic.

The 45 point-performance ranks second on school’s single-game scoring list and the 10 3s is tied for fourth on the all-time single-game list.

In No. 10 NIACC’s 95-89 overtime win over No. 7 Illinois Central on Friday, Willems scored 18 points and had eight rebounds, five steals, and three assists.

Willems is the first NIACC women’s player to earn the league’s player of week award since Mikayla Homola was the league’s winner for the week of Feb. 19-25, 2018. Players on the NIACC women’s team earned the award six times last season (Taylor Laabs three times, Homola twice and UU Longs once).

NIACC (2-0) returns to action at 2 p.m. Friday against Marshalltown Community College at the Dale Howard Classic in Iowa Falls.

COUNCIL BLUFFS — Iowa Western jumped out to a 54-23 lead in the first half on their way to a 100-76 win over the NIACC men last night in non-conference play. Naeem Freeman came off the bench to score 12 points while Deundra Robinson scored 11 to lead the Trojans, who drop to 1-2 on the season and will travel to Iowa Falls this weekend to play Marshalltown and Rochester Community and Technical College in the Dale Howard Classic.