      Breaking News
ELECTION RESULTS CENTRAL

Wednesday November 4th “The Midday Report”

Nov 4, 2020 @ 12:32pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday November 4th

 

For the latest

Trending
‘We’ve had a great run together,’ Trump tells Iowa supporters
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura cancels classes today due to surge of COVID cases in Hancock County
Number of active COVID cases in area rises 50 in 24 hour period, one new death in Winnebago County
Forecasters spot a ‘La Nina’ which could mean a frosty winter for Iowa
ELECTION RESULTS CENTRAL