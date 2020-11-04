Wednesday November 4th Local Sports
MASON CITY — Newman sophomore Max Burt has made a verbal commitment to play baseball at the University of Iowa. Burt was a Class 1A first-team all-state selection and the Top of Iowa Conference East Division player of the year this past summer after being tied for the state lead in runs batted in at 43 and fourth in the state with six home runs. Burt joins teammate Doug Taylor and Forest City’s Reese Moore as a trio of Top of Iowa Conference players that have committed to play for Rick Heller’s Hawkeye baseball club
CEDAR RAPIDS — State Volleyball — Tuesday results, Wednesday schedule
== 3A quarterfinals Tuesday
#4 Davenport Assumption 25-17-25-25, #5 Unity Christian 20-25-18-22
#3 Mount Vernon 25-25-23-25, #6 Union 13-14-25-15
== 3A semifinals today
3:00 p.m. – Osage (32-2) vs. Davenport Assumption (23-2)
3:00 p.m. – Clarion-Goldfield-Dows (28-2) vs. Mount Vernon (31-6)
== 2A quarterfinals Tuesday
#1 Western Christian 25-25-25-25, #8 South Hardin 19-27-12-10
#5 Denver 25-11-25-26, #4 Boyden-Hull 22-25-22-24
#2 Wilton 25-25-25, #7 Van Meter 13-21-13
#3 Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25 #6 Sumner-Fredericksburg 17-12-13
== 2A semifinals today
5:30 p.m. – Western Christian (33-9) vs. Denver (34-5)
5:30 p.m. – Wilton (33-3) vs. Dike-New Hartford (30-4)
== 1A quarterfinals Tuesday
#8 Council Bluffs St. Albert 25-25-18-26, #1 Janesville 20-18-25-24
#4 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-25, #5 Springville 9-24-11
#3 LeMars Gehlen 25-13-25-15-15. #6 New London 19-25-18-25-12
#7 Burlington Notre Dame over #2 Wapsie Valley, no contest due to COVID-19
== 1A semifinals today
8:00 p.m. – Council Bluffs St. Albert (15-13) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (33-2)
8:00 p.m. – Burlington Notre Dame (17-5) vs. LeMars Gehlen (25-5)
== 5A semifinals today
10:00 a.m. – Dowling (22-2) vs. Iowa City Liberty (23-2)
10:00 a.m. – Ankeny (20-2) vs. Pleasant Valley (21-1)
== 4A semifinals today
12:30 p.m. – Cedar Rapids Xavier (24-6) vs. Western Dubuque (25-10)
12:30 p.m. – Gilbert (27-9) vs. West Delaware (28-11)
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says there is no quit in his team. The Hawkeyes are 0-2 after a 21-20 loss to Northwestern and host Michigan State on Saturday.
Ferentz says there is plenty of time to get the season turned around.
Ferentz says the start to this season reminds him of the 2008 team that started Big Ten play 0-3. That season the Hawkeyes rallied to finish 9-4.
Ferentz says the development of sophomore quarterback Spencer Petras was hampered by the lack of spring practice but he remains confident in his ability. Petras had three interceptions in the loss to Northwestern.
Kickoff on Saturday is scheduled for 11 o’clock, with the pre-game starting at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. Tonight you can listen to Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz and Gary Dolphin starting at 6:30.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell will let other people decide if running back Breece Hall is a Heisman Trophy candidate. With 901 yards, Hall is currently second in the country in rushing yards.
The Cyclones are 4-2 overall and Campbell would still like to see his team develop more of a killer instinct.
Iowa State hosts Baylor at 6 o’clock on Saturday night.