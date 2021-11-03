Weather Alert
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Listen to KGLO
Audio Archives
Wednesday November 3rd “The Midday Report”
Nov 3, 2021 @ 12:32pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday November 3rd
KGLO News
·
Wednesday Nov 3 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Man wanted for Mason City park assault earlier this year arrested
COVID cases rise in north-central Iowa over last week
Mason City man accused of sexual abuse ordered to have competency evaluation
Iowa Supreme Court agrees to hear Charles City man's appeal of lascivious acts case
Clear Lake School Board candidates talk about challenges for the district at candidate forum (VIDEO)
Local News
Audio Archives
Ask the Mayor
Sports Broadcasts
KGLO & KRIB Sports Broadcast Calendar
2021-22 Clear Lake Lions Winter Sports
2021 Clear Lake Lions Football on KRIB
2021 Mason City High Football on KGLO
2021 Newman Football on 93.9 KIA-FM
Local Sports Broadcast Archives
Watch Lions Sports
Find Your Polling Place
Contact/Social Media
Closings
News Team
Contact
Weather
Alpha Media Cares – Donate
Local Sports
Connect With Us