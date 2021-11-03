Wednesday November 3rd Local Sports
CEDAR RAPIDS — 7th-seed Osage upset 2nd-seed Wilton with a three-set sweep in the Class 2A state quarterfinals in Cedar Rapids on Tuesday. The Green Devils won the first set 25-19, set two 25-20, and the final set 25-22. Leading the way for Osage was junior Claudia Aschenbrenner who had 13 kills, three digs, two blocks and three aces, while Samantha Brandau had 11 kills, eight digs and three aces. Osage is now 29-9 on the season and this afternoon at 4 o’clock will face third-seed Western Christian of Hull, who beat Dyersville Beckman three sets to two in another quarterfinal. On the other side of the bracket, top-ranked Dike-New Hartford swept South Hardin while 5th-seed Denver swept 4th-seed Boyden-Hull
=== 3A quarterfinals Tuesday
#1 Davenport Assumption 20-19-25-25-15, #8 Des Moines Christian 25-25-18-19-12
#4 West Liberty 28-26-25 vs. #5 Mount Vernon 26-24-21
#2 West Delaware 25-25-20-26, #7 Unity Christian Orange City 18-16-25-24
#6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 31-25-25, #3 Sheldon 29-15-23
=== 1A quarterfinals Tuesday
#1 Burlington Notre Dame 23-25-25-25, #8 Tri-Center 25-17-20-14
#4 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 23-25-25-20-15, #5 Janesville 25-21-22-25-8
#7 North Tama 24-25-25-22-15, #2 LeMars Gehlen 26-18-22-25-11
#3 Springville 25-25-24-25, #6 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 23-23-25-16
=== 5A semifinals today
10:00 a.m. – Court 1 – Johnston (28-11) vs. Cedar Falls (31-8)
10:00 a.m. – Court 2 – Pleasant Valley (31-4) vs. Ankeny (40-5)
=== 4A semifinals today
Noon – Court 1- Western Dubuque (32-3) vs. Marion (37-8)
Noon – Court 2 – North Scott (31-4) vs. Waverly-Shell Rock (43-7)
=== 3A semifinals today
2:00 p.m. – Court 1 – Assumption (35-4) vs. West Liberty (38-4)
2:00 p.m. – Court 2 – West Delaware (41-5) vs. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (31-6)
=== 2A semifinals today
4:00 p.m. – Court 1 – Dike-New Hartford (52-1) vs. Denver (37-7)
4:00 p.m. – Court 2 – Osage (29-9) vs. Western Christian (39-5)
=== 1A semifinals today
6:00 p.m. – Court 1: Burlington Notre Dame (36-8) vs. Fort Madison Holy Trinity (33-10)
6:00 p.m. – Court 2: North Tama (31-10) vs. Springville (34-4)
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says the Hawkeyes are only focused on getting a win at Northwestern. Ranked second just a couple of weeks ago, the Hawkeyes have tumbled to 19th and may have squandered the Big Ten West title with back-to-back losses to Purdue and Wisconsin. Ferentz says after a 27-7 loss to the Badgers the Hawkeyes’ mental toughness will be tested.
The offense has been frustrated after averaging just 12 points over the last three games.
Ferentz says there is no reason to make changes to a young and struggling offensive line this late in the season.
Running back Ivory Kelly-Martin will not play against Northwestern due to a foot injury and Ferentz says the Hawkeyes will still be without corners Riley Moss and Terry Roberts. Kickoff is scheduled for shortly after 6 o’clock with the pre-game starting at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. Join us for Hawk Talk tonight on KGLO starting at 6:30.
AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell wants his team to remain focused on the process and not the results. A senior heavy Cyclone team that opened in the top ten is now 5-3 after a loss at West Virginia and will need help to get back in the Big 12 race.
Campbell says it is up to the veterans to provide leadership during the stretch run.
Campbell says after winning the Fiesta Bowl last season the Cyclones have been a marked team.
Iowa State hosts Texas on Saturday night with the kickoff slated for 6:30
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his first goal of the season 2:02 into overtime and Minnesota beat Ottawa 5-4. Marcus Foligno scored twice for Minnesota, which got points from 11 players and won for the sixth time — all by one goal. Cam Talbot had 24 saves for the Wild, winners of nine straight against Ottawa. Ten players had points for Ottawa. Drake Batherson had a goal and assist. Filip Gustavsson overcame a shaky start and made 38 saves, including 20 in the third period.