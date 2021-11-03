      Weather Alert

Wednesday November 3rd KGLO Morning News

Nov 3, 2021 @ 7:30am

Listen to the KGLO Morning News from Wednesday November 3rd

 

For the latest

Trending
Man wanted for Mason City park assault earlier this year arrested
COVID cases rise in north-central Iowa over last week
Iowa Supreme Court agrees to hear Charles City man's appeal of lascivious acts case
Clear Lake School Board candidates talk about challenges for the district at candidate forum (VIDEO)
DOT to hold public information meeting on proposed US Highway 65 improvements in southern Mason City
Connect With Us