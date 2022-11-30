Wednesday November 30th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Fran McCaffery — 7:00 PM

MASON CITY — Many items on last night’s high school sports schedule were postponed due to the weather:

== The Mason City High basketball games against Cedar Falls will be made up on Saturday afternoon December 17th

== Clear Lake’s boys basketball game against Fort Dodge was postponed with a make-up date to be announced

== Newman’s basketball games at Osage were postponed until December 15th

— high school boys basketball

Charles City 57, Dike-New Hartford 40

IOWA CITY — Kris Murray scored a career-high 31 points and grabbed a career-high 20 rebounds as Iowa beat Georgia Tech 81-65 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Tuesday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes saw a 14 point halftime lead trimmed to four before taking command with a 9-0 run.

Iowa is now 6-1 on the season and return to action next Tuesday when they take on Duke in the Jimmy V Classic in New York City, with tipoff scheduled for about 8:30 Iowa time.

AMES — Iowa State coach T.J. Otzelberger says his team gained confidence from a tournament in Portland. The 23rd-ranked Cyclones are 5-1 after a loss to UConn in the title game of the Phil Knight Invitational. They host North Dakota tonight.

Otzelberger says wins over Villanova and North Carolina were big for this team.

Otzelberger says despite having several new players on this team, the formula has not changed.

Tipoff at Hilton Coliseum tonight is scheduled for 7 o’clock.

AMES — The 8th-ranked Iowa State women outscored Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 29-8 in the second quarter and rolled to a 93-43 win in Ames Tuesday night. Junior guard Lexi Donarski led the Cyclones with 22 points.

The Cyclones were 18 of 19 at the line.

Emily Ryan added 13 points as ISU improved to 6-1. The Cyclones are off until next Wednesday when they travel to face 10th-ranked Iowa.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team’s most recent game on Monday night. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter in Minnesota’s 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg. The Timberwolves announced Tuesday that an MRI exam confirmed the injury that will sideline him indefinitely. The team said Towns would be “reassessed in several weeks.” Towns is averaging 20.8 points, 8.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 21 games with 50.5% shooting from the field.

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — The Big Ten has announced Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh is the conference coach of the year and Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell is defensive player of the year. Harbaugh has the second-ranked and unbeaten Wolverines positioned for a second straight appearance in the College Football Playoff following last week’s win at No. 5 Ohio State. Michigan plays Purdue in the conference championship game Saturday in Indianapolis. Campbell was second in the Big Ten with 118 tackles and intercepted two passes as the anchor of an Iowa defense that allowed 14.4 points and 277.9 yards per game to rank among the national leaders. Campbell was the league’s leading tackler in 2021. Also making the All-Big Ten first team defense, as selected by the coaches, was Iowa’s Riley Moss.