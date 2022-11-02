Wednesday November 2nd Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz — 6:30

CORALVILLE — The Osage volleyball team’s season came to an end Tuesday morning as they fell to Davenport Assumption in four sets in the Class 3A quarterfinal round of the state volleyball tournament. Assumption won the first set 25-22, with Osage claiming the second set 25-19. Assumption then won the third set 25-15 and survived a roller-coaster fourth set that finally ended with a score of 32-30. Claudia Aschenbrenner led the Green Devils with 12 kills, as Osage ends their season with a record of 29-7.

= Class 3A Quarterfinals Tuesday

#1 Des Moines Christian 26-23-25-25 #8 Union LaPorte City 28-23-21-17

#4 Sioux Center 25-25-25, #5 West Liberty 13-13-13

#2 Davenport Assumption 25-19-25-32, #7 Osage 22-25-15-30

#3 Mount Vernon 25-25-25. #6 Unity Christian 17-17-15

= Class 2A Quarterfinals Tuesday

#1 Dike-New Hartford 25-25-25, #8 Carroll Kuemper 20-11-14

#4 Hinton 25-25-18-25, #5 Denver 20-22-25-13

#2 Western Christian 21-26-26-25, #7 Sumner-Fredericksburg 25-24-24-18

#6 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 25-11-25-25, #3 Wapsie Valley 22-25-20-21

= Class 1A Quarterfinals Tuesday

#1 Springville 25-25-25, #8 Riverside 8-8-17

#4 Ankeny Christian 25-25-25 vs. #5 Don Bosco 16-23-14

#7 AGWSR 25-11-25-25-15, #2 North Tama 21-25-27-14-13

#3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-14-25-25 #6 Fort Madison Holy Trinity 20-25-14-22

— Semifinal round today

= Class 5A Semifinals

10:00 a.m. – Iowa City Liberty (31-8) vs. Ankeny Centennial (30-9)

10:00 a.m. – West Des Moines Valley (22-20) vs. Pleasant Valley (28-6)

= Class 4A Semifinals

Noon: Cedar Rapids Xavier (31-4) vs. Western Dubuque (25-10)

Noon: North Scott (33-5) vs. Clear Creek-Amana (33-10)

= Class 3A Semifinals

2:00 p.m. – Des Moines Christian (46-5) vs. Sioux Center (31-3)

2:00 p.m. – Davenport Assumption (31-7) vs. Mount Vernon (35-5)

= Class 2A Semifinals

4:00 p.m. – Dike-New Hartford (43-2) vs. Hinton (27-2)

4:00 p.m. – Western Christian (41-5) vs. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (31-5)

= Class 1A Semifinals

6:00 p.m. – Springville (38-3) vs. Ankeny Christian

6:00 p.m. – AGWSR (19-23) vs. Gladbrook-Reinbeck (33-9)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have acquired former University of Iowa tight end T.J. Hockenson from the division rival Detroit Lions. The deal was made a few hours before the NFL trade deadline. Hockenson adds another skill-position standout to a high-caliber offense. The Vikings downgraded two draft picks with no net loss to make the swap. They sent a 2023 second-rounder and a 2024 third-rounder for the Lions for a 2023 fourth-rounder and a conditional 2024 fourth-rounder. Hockenson made the Pro Bowl in 2020 and has 2,068 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns in 47 games.

IOWA CITY — Purdue has been a nightmare matchup for Iowa over the past few years and in Saturday’s game it could be a former Hawkeye receiver inflicting much of the damage. After catching 21 passes last year for the Hawkeyes, Charlie Jones transferred to Purdue and leads the Big Ten by a wide margin with 72 catches for the Boilermakers.

That’s Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz who was asked if looking back they should have used Jones more in the passing game.

Ferentz says the only surprising thing about Jones’ decision to transfer was that it came after spring drills.

Ferentz says Iowa’s issues in the offensive line are from a lack of experience and not a lack of toughness. He was asked about an ESPN report that quoted unnamed coaches who called the offensive line “soft”.

Ferentz hopes a win over Northwestern can provide some momentum.

Kickoff between Iowa and Purdue is scheduled for 11 o’clock with the pre-game at 9 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO

AMES — Iowa State coach Matt Campbell says despite an 0-5 record in the Big 12 the Cyclones will still be playing meaningful games in November. ISU will be out to snap a five game losing skid at home against West Virginia.

Campbell says the attitude remains positive.

Campbell says there is still time to flip the script.

A key is improving a run game that ranks last in the Big 12 at just over 97 yards per game.

Kickoff in Ames on Saturday is scheduled for 2:30.

MIILWAUKEE — The NIACC men’s basketball team dropped a 80-73 decision to Bryant & Stratton Tuesday in the season opener for both teams. NIACC was led by freshman Chet Helming with 21 points, including 15 in the second half. Also for the Trojans, Jaydin Dunlap scored 12 points and Noah Compan scored 11 points. NIACC returns to action Friday and Saturday at home at the Konigsmark Klassic. NIACC plays Black Hawk College-Moline at 8 p.m. on Friday and faces Minnesota North College-Itasca at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 29 points, making seven 3-pointers, and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-107 for their fifth straight victory. Johnson finished 7 of 11 behind the arc and 10 for 17 overall for the Suns, who were playing without center Deandre Ayton because of a sprained left ankle. Mikal Bridges had 19 points for Phoenix (6-1) and Devin Booker scored 18. Chris Paul had 15 points, 12 assists and a team-high eight rebounds for the Suns, who led by as many as 18 points. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards scored 24 points apiece. Towns had 10 rebounds and seven assists.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov had two goals and Mason Shaw scored his second career goal in as many games, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves for Minnesota, which has earned points in six of its last seven games. The Wild have five wins in that stretch after losing the first three games of the season. Matt Boldy added an empty-net goal. Nick Suzuki scored a power-play goal in the third period, and Jake Allen stopped 27 shots for Montreal, which had won two straight to start a four-game trip.