Wednesday November 25th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa men vs. North Carolina Central — pre-game 2:00, tipoff 3:00
AM-1300 KGLO — Iowa women vs. Northern Iowa — pre-game 6:15, tipoff 6:30
CHARLES CITY — Chelsey Holck led four players in double figure scoring as #5/3A Clear Lake cruised to a 76-18 win over Charles City last night in girls basketball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. The Lions went on a 41-1 run from the early portion of the first quarter to halftime and played their back-ups for a majority of the second half. Holck had 19 points, while Jaden Ainley and Brooklyn Eden each had 12 and freshman Xada Johnson added 10. Clear Lake will host Nevada as part of a girl-boy doubleheader next Tuesday night.
— other girls basketball last night
Southeast Polk 74, Mason City 47
Newman 64, Lake Mills 53
Forest City 52, Algona 23
Bishop Garrigan 91, St. Edmond 15
IOWA CITY — Iowa men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery says it is time to play games. The fifth ranked Hawkeyes open the season at home on Wednesday afternoon against North Carolina Central. There is concern about how the pandemic will affect this season and McCaffery says he would like to see more flexibility when it comes to what the post season may look like.
McCaffery believes the protocols in place will allow the season to be played.
Tipoff between Iowa and North Carolina Central is at 3 o’clock this afternoon, with the pre-game starting at 2 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO
IOWA CITY — Iowa women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder did not schedule a cupcake for the Hawkeyes’ season opener. Iowa hosts an experienced Northern Iowa team that won last year’s meeting by 22 points in Cedar Falls.
UNI returns all five starters and Bluder says her team feels like a substantial underdog.
UNI coach Tanya Warren says the Panthers are anxious to get going.
Warren says this game begins a challenging nonconference schedule for her team.
UNI will be in search of its first win in Iowa City since 2006. Tipoff between Iowa and UNI is scheduled for 6:30 tonight, with the pre-game at 6:15 on AM-1300 KGLO
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz did not expect the margin of victories to be as large as they have been the past few weeks. The Hawkeyes take a three game winning streak into Friday’s game against Nebraska and the average margin of victory has been 30 points.
The Hawkeyes have won five straight against the Huskers but the last two have been decided by last second field goals.
Nebraska has played Luke McCaffrey and Adrian Martinez at quarterback. Ferentz says both put pressure on the defense.
Kickoff on Friday is scheduled for noon, with the pre-game show starting at 10 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO