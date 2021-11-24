      Weather Alert

Wednesday November 24th “The Midday Report”

Nov 24, 2021 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday November 24th

 

For the latest

Trending
Men from Mason City, Waterloo convicted on federal armed robbery charges
Mason City man sentenced to ten years on federal meth distribution charge
Biden appoints Iowa Farm Service Agency chief, Iowa director for USDA Rural Development
Wild Rose Clinton fined for violation
Mason City-bound United Express flight diverts to Waterloo after mechanical problem reported
Connect With Us