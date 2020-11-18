      Weather Alert

Wednesday November 18th “The Midday Report”

Nov 18, 2020 @ 12:35pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday November 18th

 

Trending
BREAKING NEWS -- Reynolds orders new mandates including face mask usage --- click on story to watch her statement to the state
North-central Iowa active COVID cases go from 3000 to 4000 in just four days, death toll for area since start of pandemic hits 100
Reynolds to announce new steps to fight COVID-19 in an address to state at 6:05 PM tonight
Former Clear Lake city councilwoman remembered for her dedication to the community
Over 1900 write-in votes casted in Cerro Gordo County general election --- see the full list in this story