Wednesday November 11th Local Sports
JOHNSTON — Governor Kim Reynolds has issued a public health emergency proclamation that will limit the number of spectators at high school and youth sporting events. Starting at midnight this morning, no more than two people per athlete will be allowed to attend basketball games, wrestling matches and other sporting events.
“With youth activities and high school sports, we want those kids to still have the opportunity to participate because we think that it’s good for them,” Reynolds says. “But those are pretty tight quarters when parents and grandparents and family members come and so therefore we’re going allow them to allow them to participate in sports, but we’re going to limit the spectators to two and you still need to social distance.”
The two-ticket-per-athlete rule will NOT apply to this weekend’s Iowa high school football semifinal games inside the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. A spokesman for the governor says masks are already required for the crowd at the venue.
IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is concerned about Minnesota’s explosive offense as the Hawkeyes prepare to visit the Gophers. Minnesota is averaging 36 points and displayed balance in a 1-2 start to the season.
Ferentz says P.J. Fleck has built an established program.
This will be the first of two Friday games for the Hawkeyes.
Ferentz expects more games will be played on Friday nights in the coming years.
The Iowa athletic department reported 30 positive COVID-19 cases in the past week. Ferentz says football had a minimal impact on that number.
Kickoff on Friday is slated for 6 o’clock, with the pre-game show starting at 4 o’clock on AM-1300 KGLO. Tonight on KGLO it’s Hawk Talk starting at 6:30
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Defensive back Daraun McKinney has become the fourth Iowa football player to leave the program and enter the NCAA transfer portal. Running back Shadrick Byrd, linebacker Yahweh Jeudy and receiver Calvin Lockett also have left the team since Oct. 29. All four had limited or no playing time. McKinney was a redshirt freshman from River Rouge, Michigan. He played on special teams in the first three games and had no statistics.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The attorney representing eight Black former Iowa football players who allege racial discrimination during their time with the Hawkeyes withdrew his clients’ demand for a $20 million settlement. Damario Solomon-Simmons says he will still move forward with a lawsuit. The players’ initial demands also called for the firings of head football coach Kirk Ferentz, offensive line coach Brian Ferentz and athletic director Gary Barta.
MINNEAPOLIS — The Rochester Red Wings announced on Tuesday night that their affiliation with the Twins will not be renewed for 2021. The Red Wings had been Minnesota’s Triple-A affiliate since the ’03 season.
Twins prospects used Rochester as the final step of their progress toward the Major Leagues for 17 seasons until the ’20 season of Minor League Baseball was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Many of those prospects took their first steps toward Minneapolis as part of the Elizabethton Twins of the Rookie-level Appalachian League, which also officially lost its affiliation with the Twins in September following a 46-year partnership.
It’s unclear where the Twins’ Triple-A affiliate will be next season, as the club has not yet announced its full lineup of Minor League affiliates going forward. There are several reports out of the Twin Cities saying that the Twins are looking at placing their Triple-A affiliate in St. Paul, where the Twins trained their minor leaguers in the just-concluded pandemic-shortened season.