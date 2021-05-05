Wednesday May 5th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Texas — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Adolis García hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to complete the Texas Rangers’ comeback in a 6-3 win against the Minnesota Twins. García had three hits, including his seventh home run, and three RBIs. Kyle Gibson, making his first start against his former team, gave up three runs and three hits with eight strikeouts. Joely Rodríguez struck out two in a perfect ninth, and Ian Kennedy gave up a leadoff single before getting a strikeout and game-ending double-play grounder for his eighth save.
BOONE — The final day of the state co-ed Track and Field Championships at Drake Stadium will be split into two sessions. Class 2A and 3A competition will be in the early session followed by 1A and 4A. Chris Cuellar of the Iowa High School Athletic Association says it is an extension of the schedule for the first two days of the meet.
Cueller says it allows them to adhere to spectator limitations set by Polk County and Drake University.
Cuellar says each participant will get two tickets to the state meet.
Cuellar says it is the best option to make the state meet look as normal as possible.
The meet runs May 20th through the 22nd.
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have declined the fifth-year contract option for cornerback Mike Hughes. The 2018 first-round pick has missed more than half of the games to injuries since he was drafted. Neck trouble that first occurred in 2019 continued last season and limited him to four games. The Vikings drafted three cornerbacks in 2020 and signed two free agents at the position this spring. Hughes becomes the fifth first-round draft pick to have his fifth-year option declined by the Vikings since the rookie contract structure began in 2011.
AMES — The Iowa State women’s tennis team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time. The Cyclones will play South Carolina Friday morning in Raleigh, North Carolina. The winner will advance to play the winner of the match between North Carolina State and Virginia Commonwealth. Third year coach Boomer Saia.
Saia says depth in the lineup has allowed the program to take the next step.
The Cyclones defeated four ranked opponents during the regular season.
Senior Maty Cancini is the Cyclones’ all-time leader in wins and says it is just a start for the program.
Cancini took advantage of the COVID eligibility relief to return for an extra year.
Six Big 12 Conference teams were selected to participate in the NCAA Tournament.