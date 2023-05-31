Wednesday May 31st Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Houston — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman and Chas McCormick each homered in the second inning and had two RBIs and the Houston Astros built a big lead early and beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Bregman and McCormick connected off Joe Ryan (7-2) to put Houston up 3-0 — and snap Ryan’s career-best streak of six starts without allowing a homer. The Astros tacked on two runs in the third inning and that was plenty to give them their fourth win in five games. Brandon Bielak (2-2) allowed three hits and one run with six strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings, helping the Astros bounce back after losing the series opener 7-5 in 10 innings.

MASON CITY — Max Burt led Newman with two home runs and four runs batted in as the Knights beat West Fork 9-3 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division baseball last night. Gage Peterson also knocked in two runs. Toby Kesten picked up the win, going six innings, striking out 12. Newman improves to 12-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference and will travel to Rockford tonight.

— other baseball Tuesday

Osage 10, West Hancock 0

Central Springs 9, Lake Mills 8

Northwood-Kensett 10, Rockford 4

St. Ansgar 2, North Butler 1

Forest City 10, North Iowa 0

Waverly-Shell Rock 6-8, Charles City 3-1

MASON CITY — Macy Kellar fired a one-hit shutout as Newman beat West Fork 8-0 in Top of Iowa Conference East Division softball play. Kellar struck out ten, hit two batters and walked one. Sidney Squier and Taylor Brown each knocked in three runs as the Knights are now 8-0 overall and 4-0 in the conference. Newman heads to Rockford tonight.

— other softball Tuesday

Rockford 15, Northwood-Kensett 9

Osage 12, West Hancock 0

St. Ansgar 3, North Butler 1

North Iowa 18, Forest City 5

Waverly-Shell Rock 2-5, Charles City 1-4

— boys state soccer quarterfinals Tuesday

== CLASS 1A

Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck 4, Waterloo Columbus 0

Des Moines Christian 4, West Branch 0

Iowa City Regina 2, West Liberty 1

Western Christian Hull 1, Treynor 0

== CLASS 2A

Nevada 1, Webster City 0

Davenport Assumption 2, Perry 0

Gilbert 5, Greene County 0

Sioux City Bishop Heelan 5, Center Point-Urbana 0

== CLASS 3A

Norwalk 3, Humboldt 2

Des Moines Hoover 6, Cedar Rapids Xavier 0

Iowa City Liberty 4, Dallas Center-Grimes 2

Marion 3, Denison-Schleswig 1

== CLASS 4A – POSTPONED — NOW MAY 31

7:30—#1 West Des Moines Valley vs. #8 Ankeny Centennial

7:30—#4 Johnston vs. #5 Cedar Rapids Prairie

7:30—#3 Iowa City West vs. #6 Cedar Rapids Kennedy

7:30—#2 West Des Moines Dowling vs. #7 Ames

— girls state soccer quarterfinals today

== CLASS 1A

#1 Des Moines Christian vs. #8 Hudson

#4 Gilbert vs. #5 Underwood

#2 Nevada vs. #7 Sioux City Bishop Heelan

#3 Davenport Assumption vs. #6 Van Meter

== CLASS 2A

#1 Waverly-Shell Rock vs. #8 North Polk

#4 Pella vs. #5 ADM

#2 Dallas Center-Grimes vs. #7 Marion

#3 North Scott vs. #6 Spencer

== CLASS 3A

#1 Waukee Northwest vs. #8 Ankeny Centennial

#4 West Des Moines Valley vs. #5 Pleasant Valley

#2 Ankeny vs. #7 West Des Moines Dowling

#3 Johnston vs. #6 Linn-Mar

IOWA CITY — University of Iowa baseball coach Rick Heller will return to Indiana State this week when the Hawkeyes play in an NCAA Regional in Terre Haute. The Hawkeyes open Friday night against North Carolina. Heller coached the Sycamores before taking the Iowa job after the 2013 season.

Heller says while he will have a lot of former players at the regional his association with Indiana State won’t affect the team.

Heller says they went to work scouting North Carolina immediately and will work on a scouting report on the other two teams before they leave Iowa City. Top seeded Indiana State plays Wright State in the tournament opener Friday afternoon.

Heller says they have not set the complete pitching rotation for the weekend.

North Carolina is 35-22 and made it to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.

DES MOINES — Brett McLean has been named the new head coach of the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League. McLean has spent the past three seasons as an assistant coach with the parent Minnesota Wild and prior to that was an assistant in Des Moines.

McLean on returning to the Iowa Wild.

McLean on the chance to be a head coach.

McLean replaces Tim Army, whose contract was not renewed after the Wild went 34-27-11 this past season and were swept in the first round of the playoffs by Rockford.

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Natasha Howard scored 25 points, Satou Sabally had 23 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and three steals and the Dallas Wings beat the Minnesota Lynx 94-89. Dallas guard Arike Ogunbowale hustled to deny a fast-break layup and Veronica Burton made 1 of 2 free throws at the other end for a 90-84 lead with 32.8 left. Ogunbowale added two free throws at 19.1 left for a six-point lead. Ogunbowale finished with 21 points for Dallas (3-1). Kalani Brown, who signed a contract earlier on Tuesday, scored 12 points and Burton had a season-high nine assists. Crystal Dangerfield scored all nine of her points in the fourth quarter and Sabally recorded her seventh career double-double. Former Iowa State star Ashley Joens did not play for Dallas.