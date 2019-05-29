Wednesday May 29th Local Sports

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Devin Smeltzer added another chapter to his inspiring comeback story, pitching six shutout innings in his big league debut and helping the Minnesota Twins beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-3. Diagnosed with a grapefruit-sized cancerous tumor against his bladder when he was just 9 years old, Smeltzer wasn’t deterred in his goal to reach the majors. The 23-year-old allowed three hits, walked none and struck out seven. The lanky left-hander threw 69 pitches, 53 for strikes.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Twins have placed pitcher Michael Pineda on the 10-day injured list with right knee tendinitis. They promoted Devin Smeltzer to take his place in the rotation and make his major league debut against the Milwaukee Brewers. Pineda struck out six Brewers in six innings on Monday night, finishing a strong May after a rough April. There was no sign of injury during or after the game. Smeltzer was acquired last season from the Dodgers in the trade for second baseman Brian Dozier.

FOREST CITY — Evan Paulus struck out 12 in four innings of work as #1/1A Newman beat Forest City 10-0 in five innings last night in Forest City. Paulus allowed only one hit to pick up his first victory of the year. The Knights scored three in the first, a single run in the second, and then plated six in the third. Newman is 3-0 on the season and will travel to Belmond-Klemme tonight.

— high school baseball last night

Mason City High at Des Moines East — postponed to June 7th

Charles City 6, Crestwood 1 (5 inning darkness)

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, North Iowa 1

Saint Ansgar 9, North Butler 0

West Hancock 5, Lake Mills 2

FOREST CITY — The Newman softball team exploded for seven runs in the second on their way to a 12-1 five-inning win at Forest City last night. The Knights are 2-0 and travel to Belmond-Klemme tonight

— high school softball last night

Mason City High at Des Moines East – postponed to June 7th

Belmond-Klemme 5, Northwood-Kensett 4

Bishop Garrigan 10, Osage 2

Clarksville 1, Central Springs 0

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, North Iowa 7

Nashua-Plainfield 13, Eagle Grove 8

AMES — Day one of girls state golf was hampered by rain, with all four classes having their first round suspended. The first round will resume this morning at each site with the second and final round being playing immediately after:

== In Class 4A at the Coldwater Links in Ames, all but two groups completed play. Mason City’s Thea Lunning is tied for 21st place with a 15-over-par 86. Paige Hoffman of West Des Moines Valley leads the medalist race with a 3-under 68

== In Class 3A at Otter Creek in Ankeny, none of the groups completed more than nine holes of their first round. Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong has completed five holes and sits at 3-over.

== In Class 2A at the Ames Golf and Country Club, a majority of the first round was played before rain suspended play. Garner-Hayfield-Ventura’s Carlee Frayne was able to play 17 of 18 holes and sits in fourth place at 8-over.

— Girls regional soccer:

== Class 1A Region 5 quarterfinal last night at Humboldt

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 1, Humboldt 0

GHV travels to Gladbrook-Reinbeck for a regional semifinal game on Friday

== Class 1A Region 6 quarterfinal last night at Waterloo Columbus

Waterloo Columbus 1, Clear Lake 0

== Class 3A Region 5 semifinal tonight

6:00 PM — Mason City (10-6) at Ankeny High School (14-3)

DES MOINES — The PGA Champions Tour returns to the Wakonda Club in Des Moines this week for the Principal Charity Classic. Dan Habgood is in his first year as director of an event that has raised 17-point-seven million dollars for charities since 2007, most of them catering to children.

Habgood says they expect to add to that total this year..

Defending champion Tom Lehman is back to defend his title, as is world Number One player Bernhard Langer. Habgood says the Principal Charity Classic is not going away any time soon. The title sponsor, the Wakonda Club and the PGA tour are all committed at least through 2023. The first round of the tournament is Friday.