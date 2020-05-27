Wednesday May 27th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball — 2013 state quarterfinal vs. Chariton — 7:00
AMES — Iowa State is planning to limit attendance in Jack Trice Stadium to 30-thousand fans for their season opener. Cyclone athletic director Jamie Pollard says a half full stadium is based on current guidelines. As of today about 22 thousand season tickets have been renewed.
The Big 12 announced that athletes will be allowed to return to campus beginning June 15th and Pollard says the biggest issue for the athletic department right now is to get the football season going.
The Cyclones are scheduled to face South Dakota in the season opening game on September 5th.
AMES — The state of Iowa is beginning to open up but not enough for the Summer Iowa Games which has announced it is cancelling a majority of its events. Cory Kennedy is a spokesman for the Iowa Games.
Kennedy says it was a difficult decision to reach.
Kennedy says they will still be offering a few events that are not held on the Iowa State University campus.
Kennedy says people who have registered for a sport will be eligible for a refund.
For more about the Iowa Games, head to iowagames.org
UNDATED (AP) —The NHL will abandon the rest of the regular season and go straight into the playoffs with 24 teams instead of 16 if it is able to resume play, resulting in the Minnesota Wild making the playoffs after missing them last season.
The decision, announced Tuesday by Commissioner Gary Bettman, is not a guarantee that games are coming back. The NHL and the NHL Players’ Association must still figure out health and safety protocols and solve other issues, including where to play.
Still, ironing out the format represents significant progress since global sports were largely shut down in March as the coronavirus outbreak turned into a pandemic. Bettman has said the goal has always been to play again and award the Stanley Cup, but details remain uncertain.
Instead of limiting the Cup chase to the usual 16 teams that qualify for the playoffs, the league and players agreed to expand the field to 24 of its 31 teams because of the unusual circumstances.
The top four teams in each conference ranked by points percentage will play separate round-robin tournaments to determine seeding. The remaining 16 teams will be seeded by conference.
That means that the Minnesota Wild, if play resumes, would open the NHL post-season tournament with a best-of-five play-in series against Vancouver.
Games are expected to be played in two hub cities and Bettman said and 10 are in the running, including Minneapolis-St.Paul