Wednesday May 26th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
MASON CITY — North Iowa Area Community College has announced their new athletic director. Cam Olson previously served as an interim athletic director at San Jose City College in 2019 and also served as an interim athletic director at Fresno City College in 2017-18. He’ll replace current athletic director Dan Mason, who is retiring on June 30th after serving as NIACC’s athletic director since 2006. Olson says he knew early on in the interview process that NIACC was a place he wanted to call his home, especially after visiting with administrators, coaches and staff throughout the process. Olson will start working at NIACC on June 7th.
CLEAR LAKE — Nash Holmgaard was 2-for-3 including a two-run homer and also picked up the win on the mound, striking out 11, as #4/1A Newman picked up a 6-2 win at Clear Lake last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Holmgaard had a total of three runs batted in on the night, including the two-run home run in the third inning for what turned out to be the game-winning runs. Newman is now 2-0 on the season and will have their home opener with North Butler tonight. Clear Lake got a solo home run from Andrew Formanek, as the Lions drop to 1-1. They’ll host New Hampton tomorrow night.
MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team dropped their season-opening doubleheader at home last night to 4th-ranked Waukee. The Mohawks were shut out in the opener 10-0. Alex Gold struck out eight for Mason City. Waukee picked up an 11-2 win in the nightcap, with Carter Thomas having an RBI triple for the Mohawks. Mason City will travel to Charles City tonight before returning home to face Decorah on Thursday night. You can hear Thursday’s game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at about 7 o’clock.
— other baseball last night
St. Ansgar 3, Crestwood 1
Spirit Lake 11, Forest City 7
South Hamilton 9, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 2
— softball last night
Clear Lake 8, Waverly-Shell Rock 7
Waukee 10-11, Mason City High 0-0
Central Springs 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Charles City 12, North Butler 8
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 13, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 0
Spirit Lake 12, Forest City 1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rob Refsnyder homered and doubled twice, Jorge Polanco also homered and the Minnesota Twins beat Baltimore 7-4, sending the Orioles to their eighth straight loss. Mitch Garver and Alex Kirilloff each doubled twice as the Twins cranked out eight extra-base hits to win their third in a row.José Berríos allowed one earned run on seven hits, striking out seven in 5 2/3 innings. Taylor Rogers got four outs for his third save.
CEDAR FALLS — West Fork alum Seth Tuttle has been named as an assistant head men’s basketball coach at the University of Northern Iowa. Tuttle had been a graduate assistant starting in 2018 and most recently was the program’s video coordinator. Men’s head coach Ben Jacobson says he’s thrilled to add Tuttle to the coaching staff, saying that as a player and most recently as the video coordinator, he’s brought great passion and energy to everything he’s been a part of. One of the most decorated players in UNI history, Tuttle played for the Panthers under Jacobson from 2011- 2015, leading the Panthers to a MVC Championship and an NCAA Tournament victory over Wyoming. Tuttle was the MVC Freshman of the Year in 2012 and named First Team All-MVC in 2014 and 2015 while being honored as the league’s Larry Bird Player of the Year in 2015. Following the 2015 season, Tuttle was named a Second Team All-American by the Associated Press and a Third Team All-American by USA Today.
IOWA CITY — Former quarterback Jason Manson has been named Director of Player Development for the Iowa football program. The announcement was made by head football coach Kirk Ferentz.
The Director of Player Development serves as a guide for student-athletes as they transition from high school to college, supporting their academic and football successes while creating a positive and memorable college experience. Former Hawkeye Sam Brincks has been the interim director for the role over last 10 months.
Manson has been involved in high school administration and coaching since the end of his Hawkeye playing career. He has held the position of assistant Dean of Students and head football coach at St. Thomas More School the last two years. In 2018-19 he served as student management assistant at Greater Hartford (Conn.) Academy of the Arts and head football coach at Capital Prep
As a player at Iowa, Manson lettered in 2005 and 2006, playing both quarterback and wide receiver. His career totals include completing 42-85 pass attempts for 442 yards and one touchdown. He had 22 career rushing attempts for 93 yards and three pass receptions for 22 yards. Manson led Iowa to a double-overtime win at Syracuse in 2006 in his only start at quarterback.
AMES — College football recruiting shifts into high gear next week with the June 1st end of the recruiting dead period. Because of the pandemic it has been 15 months since coaches and prospects have been able to meet face to face. Iowa State coach Matt Campbell.
Campbell says being able to visit campuses will benefit the prospects.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz says while the pandemic changed the way they approached recruiting it did not have a negative impact on their incoming class.
Ferentz says the biggest change was in the evaluation process.
Iowa State opens the 2021 football season on September 4th against Northern Iowa, while Iowa hosts Indiana that day. Iowa and Iowa State will face off against each other the following week.