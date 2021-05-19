Wednesday May 19th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox — pre-game 11:30, first pitch 12:10
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Miguel Sanó homered three times, Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending RBI single and the Minnesota Twins beat Yermín Mercedes and the Chicago White Sox 5-4. Mercedes was the center of attention once again, one day after he hit a controversial homer in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-4 victory. Twins reliever Tyler Duffey was ejected for throwing behind Mercedes in the seventh, and that seemed to spark the slumping Twins. Sanó’s two-run drive off Aaron Bummer with one out in the eighth tied it at 4. With two out and runners on second and third in the ninth, Polanco singled to right against Liam Hendriks.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Twins reliever Tyler Duffey has been ejected after throwing behind Chicago White Sox designated hitter Yermín Mercedes. With one out in the seventh and the White Sox up 4-2, Mercedes came to the plate and Duffey threw the first pitch of the at-bat behind the slugger’s legs. Duffey and manager Rocco Baldelli then were ejected by home plate umpire Jim Reynolds. Mercedes had Minnesota’s attention after he homered in the ninth inning of Chicago’s 16-4 victory on Monday night, driving a 3-0 pitch from infielder Willians Astudillo deep to center. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said Mercedes made a mistake, and the Hall of Fame skipper apologized to the Twins.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Alex Tuch had two goals, including the tiebreaking score in the second period, as the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Minnesota Wild 3-1, tying the opening-round playoff series at a game apiece. Jonathan Marchessault also scored for Vegas and Marc-Andre Fleury made 34 saves in front of a crowd of 8,683. Matt Dumba scored for the Wild. Cam Talbot made 25 saves.
DES MOINES —- The state high school track meet starts tomorrow at Drake Stadium in Des Moines and attendance limitations have been removed following updated public health guidance and coordination with Drake University and Polk County health officials. Drake University athletic director Brian Hardin says throughout the pandemic, their number one priority for hosting events has been the safety of athletes, staff, spectators and the community. He says the recent updated guidelines from the CDC encouraged a conversation about revisiting the stadium capacity issue. Masks are strongly encouraged of all spectators, especially in common areas, and per CDC guidance, unvaccinated people should continue taking safety precautions before and while attending gatherings, such as wearing masks. Tickets for all six sessions went on sale on Tuesday, with tickets already purchased through qualifying participants being still good for their assigned sessions. All tickets are digital and must be purchased through the Iowa High School Athletic Association or Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s websites.
AMES — A confident Iowa State softball team is preparing for an NCAA Regional in Columbia, Missouri. The Cyclones play Northern Iowa Friday afternoon. Iowa State has beaten the Panthers as well as host Missouri this season.
That’s senior Sami Williams who is not sure how much they can learn from the two games with UNI.
Williams says it is an exciting way to end her career after returning for an added season.
Host Missouri and Illinois-Chicago are on the other side of the regional bracket.
IOWA CITY — After starting his Iowa career as a walk-on, Kyler Schott is one of the veterans on an offensive line that will have several new faces next season. The former North Linn standout has started games at both guard spots the last two seasons and earned a scholarship prior to the 2020 season. He and center Tyler Linderbaum are the most experienced offensive linemen.
That unit was led by a new coach during spring drills. George Barnett was named the offensive line coach after Tim Polasek left to become the offensive coordinator at Wyoming.
Schott says while the offensive line is young there is a lot of depth and competition will be fierce when fall drills begin.
The Hawkeyes open next season at home on September 4th agains