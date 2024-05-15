Wednesday May 15th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40

AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com — Clear Lake baseball at New Hampton — 7:00

WEST DES MOINES — Lisa Bluder says she never seriously considered retirement until this past season was over. Bluder announced her retirement Monday after 24 seasons as women’s basketball coach at Iowa. It included 18 trips to the NCAA Tournament and back-to-back appearances in the NCAA title game. Bluder made an appearance on Tuesday night at a Polk County I-Club event in West Des Moines.

Bluder says she started thinking about the future after the season ended.

Bluder says she is going to miss being part of a team.

Bluder’s long-time assistant Jan Jensen has been named the new head coach.

Bluder says the time was right for Jensen to become a head coach.

Jensen will have a news conference in Iowa City later today.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — The Caitlin Clark era in the WNBA has officially begun, although it got off to a slow start. Clark went scoreless for nearly the first 15 minutes, before getting more comfortable and finishing with 20 points in the Indiana Fever’s 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun on Tuesday night. She missed her first four shots before finally getting on the board midway through the second period. The NCAA’s all-time Division I scoring leader stole the ball around the foul line and drove the length of the court before laying the ball in. Clark had said before the game that she thought her first basket would come on a layup since it was a “high-percentage” shot.

SEATTLE (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 16 of her career-high 22 points in the first half, Napheesa Collier scored seven of her 20 points during a decisive fourth-quarter run, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Storm 83-70, spoiling the Seattle debuts of Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike. Smith carried the Lynx in the first half before Collier took over late, and Minnesota leaned on its defense to frustrate the Storm into a difficult night at the offensive end. Seattle’s Jewell Loyd, last year’s leading scorer in the WNBA at 24.7 points, was held to 10 points on 3-of-19 shooting.

DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic was presented with his third NBA MVP award before the game, then scored 40 points and dished out 13 assists in leading the Denver Nuggets past the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-97 Tuesday night. That gives the Nuggets a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven series. Game 6 is Thursday night in Minneapolis. The Nuggets became the first home team to win a game in this Western Conference semifinal series. Anthony Edwards was limited to 18 points on 5-of-15 shooting for Minnesota.

NEW YORK (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was fined $75,000 by the NBA for another “inappropriate and unprofessional gesture” suggesting a lack of integrity with the league and its game officials. Gobert glanced down and rubbed both thumbs together with his fingers as he walked up the court in frustration over a foul call in the fourth quarter of Minnesota’s loss to Denver in Game 4 of their Western Conference semifinal series. Gobert was whistled for an offensive foul when the TNT broadcast showed him making the money-counting sign to himself. Gobert was docked $100,000 for the same gesture earlier this season.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton homered and Carlos Rodón overcame a shaky start and worked six-plus strong innings as the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 5-1. Alex Verdugo added a two-run double for New York, which has won nine of 12. The Yankees continue to thrive in Minnesota where they are 29-15 all-time at Target Field and boast the highest winning percentage of any opponent at the park. Rodón (4-2) allowed a leadoff home run to Ryan Jeffers in the bottom of the first inning and surrendered three hits in the frame. He gave up six hits overall and didn’t walk a batter, finishing with six strikeouts. Minnesota lost for just the fourth time in 21 games.

MASON CITY — #4/1A Newman opened up Top of Iowa Conference baseball play last night with a 10-3 win over Forest City. Malachi O’Brien had two runs batted in while Andrew Fitzsimmons scored twice to lead the Knights. Adam Henrich picked up the win, going five innings, striking out three and giving up three unearned runs. Newman is 1-1 on the season and will travel to Denver on Thursday.

— High school baseball last night

Fort Dodge 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5

Algona 11, Charles City 1

— Girls regional final golf meets take place today in all four classes. Looking at where area athletes will be competing:

== Class 4A at Ames — Mason City

== Class 3A at Webster City — Clear Lake, Hampton-Dumont-CAL

== Class 3A at Manchester — Charles City

== Class 2A at Emmetsburg — Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

== Class 2A at Grundy Center — Leah Hauge, Osage

== Class 1A at Nashua — (Team) Lake Mills, Nashua-Plainfield, North Butler; (Individuals not involved with team) Sami Kruckenberg, Newman; Maci Mayer, St. Ansgar.

— Regional soccer

== Boys Class 4A Region 3 quarterfinals Tuesday

Marshalltown 3, Mason City 0

== Girls Class 1A Region 2 quarterfinals today

Clear Lake at Garner-Hayfield-Ventura

Aplington-Parkersburg at Dike-New Hartford

Webster City at Humboldt

Gladbrook-Reinbeck at Gilbert

WEST DES MOINES — Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz hinted that a second game this upcoming season is being moved to Friday night. The Hawkeyes already have their annual Black Friday game scheduled at home against Nebraska.

The Hawkeyes played at Maryland on a Friday night in 2021 and Ferentz does not like the idea of infringing on high school football.

Ferentz made his comments at a Polk County I-Club event in West Des Moines.

CEDAR FALLS — Megan Franklin was introduced as the new director of athletics at Northern Iowa on Tuesday. Franklin had been the senior associate AD at Drake for the past 12 years. She was impressed with the family atmosphere at UNI.

Franklin says UNI ranks at the top of the Missouri Valley Conference in several categories.

Franklin says in this era of the transfer portal and N-I-L increased fundraising becomes even more important.

Franklin says her job is to help the coaches and athletes succeed.

Prior to coming to Drake, Franklin also had a nine-year stint in the Virginia Tech athletic department.