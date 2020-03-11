Wednesday March 11th Local Sports

TODAY:
– AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. Atlanta — 12:00
– AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — 1A boys state semifinal — West Fork vs. Bishop Garrigan — pre-game 3:30, tipoff 3:45
– AM-1300 KGLO — Patriot League championship — Boston University vs. Colgate — 6:15
MASON CITY — The top-ranked NIACC women’s basketball team is the top seed at the national tournament next week in Port Huron Michigan. The 32-1 Lady Trojans will face United Tribes Technical College of Bismarck North Dakota in the first round of the tournament next Tuesday night at 5 o’clock Iowa time. NIACC and United Tribes have two common opponents from earlier in the season in Central Community College of Columbus Nebraska and Little Priest Tribal College out of the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference. NIACC beat Central twice and Little Priest three times. United Tribes beat Central 77-53 in the North Plains District championship game back on Saturday and beat Little Priest back on November 22nd 88-55. The winner of the NIACC-United Tribes game will face either the eighth seed Sullivan County of New York or the Community College of Baltimore County-Essex on Thursday.
MASON CITY — All-Iowa Community College Athletic Conference basketball teams have been announced, with a number of NIACC players being honored.
== On the women’s side, four players have been named to the first team with sophomores Autam Mendez and Kelcie Hale as well as freshmen Sierra Morrow and Sierra Lynch. Landing on the second team was freshman Sanaa Smith, while sophomore Miyah Walker and freshman Abby Leach were third-team all-conference selections. Mednez was selected as the region’s player of the year, Morrow was the conference defensive player of the year, while Todd Ciochetto was the conference coach of the year
== On the men’s side, sophomores Qunetin Hardrict and Deundra Roberson were selected to the conference first-team. Sophomore Wendell Mathhews earned second-team honors, while sophomores James Harris and Trey Sampson were honorable mention all-league selections.
DES MOINES — West Fork plays in the semifinal round of the boys state basketball tournament for the fourth time in program history as they face Top of Iowa Conference rival Bishop Garrigan of Algona in the Class 1A semifinals later today. West Fork head coach Frank Schnoes says it will be a challenge for his ballclub against the Golden Bears.
West Fork edged St. Mary’s of Remsen 55-53 in the quarterfinal round on Monday while Garrigan came back from an eight point second half deficit to beat Springville 55-52. You can hear the West Fork-Garrigan game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 3:30 this afternoon, with tipoff scheduled for 3:45. The other 1A semifinal pits Montezuma against Wapsie Valley at 2 o’clock.
— Tuesday’s results
== 2A quarterfinals
Camanche 67, Monticello 52
== 3A quarterfinals
Norwalk 72, Harlan 37
Ballard 54, Center Point-Urbana 48
Clear Creek-Amana 59, Mount Vernon 45
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 58, Pella 43
== 4A quarterfinals
Waukee 58, North Scott 50
Ankeny Centennial 53, Davenport North 51
— Wednesday’s schedule
== 4A quarterfinals
10:30—#3 Iowa City West (21-2) vs. #6 Ankeny (18-5)
12:15—#2 Cedar Falls (21-2) vs. #7 Dowling (16-7)
== 2A semifinals
6:30—#1 Boyden-Hull (22-3) vs. #4 Camanche (22-3)
8:15—#3 North Linn (25-0) vs. #2 Treynor (25-1)
DES MOINES — A number of area athletes have been named to the Iowa Girls Coaches Association’s All-State basketball teams:
== 1A
1st team — Audi Crooks, Bishop Garrigan; Kori Wedeking, Clarksville
2nd team — Hali Anderson, St. Ansgar; Molly Joyce, Bishop Garrigan
Coach of the Year — Brandon Schwab, Bishop Garrigan
== 2A
1st team — Sidney Brandau, Osage; Rachel Leerar, West Hancock
2nd team — Amanda Chizek, West Hancock; Dani Johnson, Osage
== 3A
1st team — Sara Faber, Clear Lake
2nd team — Abby Holmes, Algona
== 4A
1st team — Anna Deets, Mason City
KANSAS CITY — Iowa State plays Oklahoma State tonight in Kansas City in the play-in round at the Big 12 Tournament. The Cyclones are the nine seed and split two regular season games against the Cowboys.
That’s ISU coach Steve Prohm who says guard play will be a key.
It is a six o’clock tip off in the Sprint Center. The winner advances to take on top seeded Kansas.
CEDAR FALLS —- The wait is on for the Northern Iowa Panthers who need an at-large berth into the NCAA Tournament. The Panthers are 25-6 after being upset by eighth seeded Drake in the Missouri Valley Tournament. It was a tournament full of upsets that saw seventh seeded Valparaiso get to the championship game before falling to Bradley.
That’s UNI coach Ben Jacobson who believes the committee will look at their four month body of work and not just one game in the Valley Tournament.
Jacobson does not believe being a member of the Valley will prevent them from getting in.