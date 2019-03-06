Wednesday March 6th Local Sports

Drew Enke scores two of his team-high 22 points in Clear Lake's win over West Delaware (IHSAA)

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com — Region XI women’s quarterfinals — NIACC vs. Little Priest Tribal College — 5:15 pre-game, 5:30 tipoff

DES MOINES — For the first time in school history, Clear Lake won a state tournament basketball game as the Lions beat West Delaware 61-46 in the Class 3A quarterfinals, as you heard yesterday afternoon on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Clear Lake had an 11-point lead cut to four early in the second half, but the Lions cruised after that, leading 35-24 at the half and never looking back. Clear Lake coach Jeremey Ainley says it was one of his team’s best efforts all season.

The Lions scored 22 points off of turnovers.

Drew Enke led Clear Lake with 22 points. Ainley says Enke’s defense was also a key.

Freshman Carson Toebe added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Clear Lake. The Lions improve to 24-0 and will face top-seed Norwalk in tomorrow afternoon’s semifinals. Norwalk overwhelmed Ballard 81-39 on Tuesday afternoon. You can hear live and local coverage of Clear Lake and Norwalk on KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at 1:30 Thursday afternoon, with the tipoff scheduled for 2 o’clock.

== Tuesday’s other Class 3A quarterfinals

Winterset 59, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 54

Oskaloosa 51, Marion 49

== 4A quarterfinals last night and today

Cedar Falls 63, Sioux City East 41

North Scott 56, Ames 38

10:30 — Waukee (20-2) vs. Dowling (13-10)

12:15 — Iowa City West (17-4) vs. Dubuque Senior (17-3)

== 1A semifinals this afternoon

2:00 — Grand View Christian (24-1) vs. Montezuma (22-1)

3:45 — Alburnett (19-5) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (20-6)

== 2A semifinals tonight

6:30 — South Hamilton (22-1) vs. Boyden-Hull (23-2)

8:15 — North Linn (24-0) vs. Van Meter (22-2)

MASON CITY – The No. 7 NIACC men’s basketball team rolled to a 114-88 victory over Little Priest Tribal College in the first round of the NJCAA Region XI tournament on Tuesday in the NIACC gym, as you heard on KGLO.

Freshman Deundra Roberson led six NIACC players in double figures with 24 points, including six three-point goals. Also in double figures for the Trojans were Trey Sampson (19), Wendell Matthews (18), Chandler Dean (15), Kyle Lang (13) and Quentin Hardrict (10).

Hardrict recorded a double/double with his 10 points and 10 assists.

NIACC (24-4 overall) faces Iowa Lakes at 7 p.m. Thursday in the regional semifinals. Second-seed NIACC topped the Lakers 119-110 at home and 107-94 at Estherville in the two regular season contests.

Iowa Lakes, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, advanced to the regional final four with a 76-64 win over Iowa Central.

The 24 wins by the Trojans matches the 1995 national title team that was 24-12 for the most wins in school history.

The 114 points in Tuesday’s regional tournament win was the most by a Trojan team in the post-season since the Trojans stopped Iowa Lakes 128-89 in the second round of the 1978 regional tournament. The 114 points is the third most in school history in the post-season.

In the other side of the bracket, top-seed Kirkwood beat Southwestern 106-52, while fourth-seed DMACC beat Ellsworth 62-55. Kirkwood hosts DMACC tomorrow night.

MASON CITY — The NIACC women open Region XI play tonight hosting Little Priest Tribal College. NIACC won both games between the two schools in the regular season, winning 116-69 back on January 23rd and 101-66 on February 13th. You can hear the NIACC-Little Priest game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com tonight starting at 5:30. If NIACC wins tonight’s games, they’ll host the Region XI Final Four on Saturday and Sunday

== other Region XI quarterfinal games tonight (number by seed)

#5 Iowa Central at #4 Iowa Lakes

#6 Southeastern at #3 DMACC

#7 Southwestern at #2 Kirkwood

AMES — Iowa State looks to get things turned around as the Cyclones open the final week of the regular season tonight at West Virginia. ISU has dropped three of their last four games.

That’s sophomore guard Lindell Wigginton who says the Cyclones would like to build momentum.

Senior guard Marial Shayok says with the post season ahead there is a sense of urgency.

Tipoff tonight in Morgantown is scheduled for 6 o’clock.

IOWA CITY — Iowa coach Fran McCaffery will travel to Madison with his team but won’t coach the Hawkeyes on Thursday night against Wisconsin. It is the second of a two game suspension for McCaffery who will be involved in the pre-game prep but won’t go to the Kohl Center.

McCaffery will work with his team until they leave for the Kohl Center.

McCaffery watched Saturday’s loss to Rutgers from his office.

ST. LOUIS — Northern Iowa’s A.J. Green has been named the Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year. The Cedar Falls native averaged more than 15 points for the Panthers as they finished conference play with a 9-9 record.

Green says he learned a lot during his freshman season.

Drake’s Nick McGlynn has been named the Defensive Player of the Year. The senior helped lead the Bulldogs to a share of the Valley regular season title.

McGlynn was one of only two returning players from last year and saw a team of mostly new faces mold into a contender.

The awards were announced ahead of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament which opens on Thursday. Drake is the second seed and on Friday will face the winner of Thursday’s Illinois State-Evansville game. Northern Iowa is the sixth seed and will face third seed Southern Illinois on Friday.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 41 points and 14 rebounds as the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Paul George’s return to the Oklahoma City lineup with a 131-120 win over the Thunder. Towns has scored 182 points over his last five games, the best five-game stretch in team history.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ryan Johansen scored the lone goal in a shootout and the Nashville Predators beat Minnesota 5-4 for their second win against the Wild in three nights. Johansen also got the game-winner in the fourth round of a shootout Sunday at Minnesota. This time, he scored after Kyle Turris, Ryan Ellis and Filip Forsberg all were stopped. Ryan Donato had one last chance, only to see Predators goalie Pekka Rinne stop his shot.

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Minnesota Twins third baseman Miguel Sano will likely miss the first month of the season, following another procedure to repair a severe cut above the heel on his right foot. Sano saw a plastic surgeon at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota, where he underwent an operation called a debridement that removes damaged tissue or foreign objects from a wound. Sano suffered the gash in late January during the celebration of his team’s winter league championship in the Dominican Republic.