Wednesday March 4th Local Sports

TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Class 2A girls state quarterfinal — West Hancock vs. Logan-Magnolia — pre-game 9:45, tipoff 10:00
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Class 1A girls state quarterfinal — St. Ansgar vs. Montezuma — pre-game 3:00, tipoff 3:15
AM-1300 KGLO, kgloam.com, Radio.com app — Region XI quarterfinals — NIACC women vs. Little Priest Tribal College — pre-game 5:20, tipoff 5:30
AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB, kribam.com, Radio.com app — Class 3A boys substate final at Webster City — Clear Lake vs. Ballard — pre-game 6:45, tipoff 7:00
DES MOINES — Osage overcame a 10-0 deficit to start the game to beat West Branch 50-43 in a Class 2A quarterfinal round game at the girls state basketball tournament in Des Moines, as you heard on KGLO and KRIB last night. Osage coach Chad Erickson says he was pleased with his team’s composure in erasing the deficit.
Sidney Brandau scored 16 points while Dani Johnson had 13 to lead Osage, but Erickson points out that several players contributed to the victory.
The Green Devils shut down West Branch’s leading scorer Sasha Koenig, who was averaging 20 points per game, to just four points. Osage is now 22-2 and will face top-seed Cascade in Friday morning’s semifinal round at 10:00 AM. Cascade beat Denver 41-28 in the other 2A semifinal that was played last night.
DES MOINES — West Hancock plays their Class 2A quarterfinal at the girls state tournament this morning as they’ll face Logan-Magnolia. The Eagles are 24-1 on the season and lead the 2A field in points per game with 67.4. Rachel Leerar averages 20 points per contest while Amanda Chizek scores 12 points per game for West Hancock. Logan-Magnolia comes in at 21-3 and are led by Kylie Morrison who averages 16 points per game and Violet Lapke with 12 points per contest. You can hear the West Hancock and Logan-Magnolia game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 9:45 with the pre-game and tipoff scheduled for 10 o’clock. The other 2A quarterfinal has North Linn facing Western Christian of Hull.
DES MOINES — In a Class 1A quarterfinals later today, St. Ansgar faces Montezuma. The Saints are 21-2 on the season and have three players averaging double figure scoring per game with Hali Anderson leading the way with 17 points per game. Montezuma comes in with a 23-1 record. Shateah Wetering averages 23 points per game while Elise Boulton is contributing just under 13 points per contest. You can hear the St. Ansgar-Montezuma game on AM-1300 KGLO this afternoon with the tipoff scheduled for about 3:15.
— other 1A quarterfinals
1:30 — Newell-Fonda (24-0) vs. St. Albert of Council Bluffs (13-11)
5:00 — Marquette of Bellevue (23-1) vs. Gehlen of LeMars (15-9)
6:45 — Bishop Garrigan of Algona (23-1) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (18-8)
— 3A quarterfinal Tuesday
Bishop Heelan Sioux City 50, Des Moines Christian 38
— 4A quarterfinals Tuesday
North Scott 63, Clear Creek-Amana 43
Center Point-Urbana 45, Waverly-Shell Rock 41 (OT)
Glenwood 89, Gilbert 75
Lewis Central 47, Ballard 46 (OT)
WEBSTER CITY — The Clear Lake boys basketball team looks to make a return trip to the state tournament as they face Ballard in a 3A substate championship game in Webster City tonight. Clear Lake is 20-3 on the season, beating Boone and Iowa Falls-Alden to get the substate final. Ballard is 17-6 and posted wins over Webster City and Algona to get to tonight’s game. You can hear the Clear Lake-Ballard game on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com starting with the pre-game at about 6:45 with tipoff scheduled for 7 o’clock.
MASON CITY — The 12th-ranked NIACC men opened up Region XI tournament play with a 113-78 win over Southwestern last night at home, as you heard on KGLO. Trojans coach Mark Mohl says his team was focused on the court.
Trey Sampson led the Trojans with 20 points and 14 rebounds. NIACC now faces top-seeded Kirkwood in Thursday night’s regional semifinal in Cedar Rapids. Mohl says his team will have a big challenge against Kirkwood.
You can hear Thursday’s NIACC-Kirkwood game on KGLO starting at 7 o’clock. Kirkwood beat Little Priest Tribal College 96-57 last night.
MASON CITY — The NIACC women open up Region XI tournament play tonight hosting Little Priest Tribal College in the quarterfinal round. The nation’s #1 team is 29-1 and beat Little Priest 120-41 last week in a game played in Winnebago Nebraska. NIACC also won the first meeting between the teams 112-35 in Mason City back on January 8th. You can hear the NIACC-Little Priest game on AM-1300 KGLO starting at 5:30 tonight.
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Eric Hunter Jr., scored a career-high 19 points, and Evan Boudreaux had 14 points and 14 rebounds to help Purdue beat No. 18 Iowa 77-68 on Tuesday night. The Boilermakers (16-14, 9-10 Big Ten) swept the two games against the Hawkeyes this season. Luka Garza led Iowa (20-10, 11-8) with 26 points and 12 rebounds, his 15th double-double of the season. It was the 15th consecutive Big Ten game of 20 or more points for Garza, the longest streak by a player in the conference in 20 years.
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Derek Culver and Miles McBride scored 17 points apiece and West Virginia outlasted Iowa State for a 77-71 victory. McBride hit four free throws in the final 16 seconds left to help quell the Cyclones’ last -gasp rally. Iowa State’s Rasir Bolton scored 17 of his game-high 21 points in the second half.