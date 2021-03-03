      Weather Alert

Wednesday March 3rd “The Midday Report”

Mar 3, 2021 @ 12:52pm

Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday March 3rd

 

For the latest

Trending
Mason City man accused of losing meth baggie in donut rack at Clear Lake convenience store pleads not guilty
Bill to remove Iowa’s permit requirement for concealed weapons
Two new COVID-19-related deaths reported in north-central Iowa
After email controversy, UI dental school dean stepping down in June
Victim's name released from Monday's fatal Mason City structure fire