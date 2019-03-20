Wednesday March 20th Local News

Mandy Willems connected on 8 3-point goals in Tuesday's win making her NIACC's career leader in 3-point goals with 179. She also tied the NJCAA Division II national tournament single-game record with the 8 treys. (Photo courtesy NIACC Sports Information)

HARRISON, ARKANSAS — Mandy Willems scored 27 points while Ty’neecia “TT” Longs had eight points, seven rebounds and four steals to lead NIACC to a 90-74 win over Wayne County Community College of Michigan in the opening round of the NJCAA Division II women’s basketball tournament in Harrison, Arkansas Tuesday afternoon, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com. NIACC held only a two-point edge at half 40-38, but outscored Wayne County 25-20 in the third quarter and 25-16 in the final quarter to advance to tonight’s quarterfinal round. NIACC coach Todd Ciochetto says they were able to make the right adjustments after halftime.

Willems sank eight three-pointers in the contest which tied a national tournament record, but Ciochetto says he thinks the three-time national player of the week was a little timid to start.

Ciochetto credits Wayne County for a well-played game.

NIACC advances to play Cape Fear Community College of North Carolina tonight in the quarterfinal round.

Cape Fear beat Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City earlier on Tuesday 91-55. You can hear the NIACC and Cape Fear national quarterfinal round game tonight on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the pre-game at about 7:45 with the tipoff scheduled for 8 o’clock.

=== other first round games on Tuesday

Kansas City (Kansas) 82, Chesapeake College (Maryland) 56

Pima (Arizona) 81, Lake Michigan College 79

Illinois Central 76, North Platte (Nebraska) 55

Union County (New Jersey) 67, South Suburban (Illinois) 55

=== First round games on Wednesday

11:00 AM — Lackawanna College (Pennsylvania) vs. Moraine Valley (Illinois)

1:00 PM — Sinclair (Ohio) vs. Niagara County (New York)

=== Quarterfinals tonight

6:00 PM — Kansas City vs. Pima

8:00 PM — NIACC vs. Cape Fear

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 22 of his 36 points in the third quarter and Klay Thompson pitched in 28 points, giving the Golden State Warriors more than enough production to beat the fading Minnesota Timberwolves 117-107 and regain first place in the Western Conference. Jonas Jerebko added 18 points and Kevin Durant scored 17 points for the Warriors, who moved a half-game ahead of Denver in the race for the top seed. Karl-Anthony Towns had 26 points and 21 rebounds for the Wolves.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Philipp Grubauer made 36 saves to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-1 win over the Wild in a game that had playoff implications in Minnesota and elsewhere. Tyson Barrie, Tyson Jost and Ian Cole scored for Colorado, which won its second straight game. Minnesota remained one point behind the idle Arizona Coyotes for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference, while the Avalanche got within one point of the Wild and two of Arizona. Colorado also has a game in hand on Minnesota.