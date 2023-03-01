Wednesday March 1st Local Sports

TODAY:

DES MOINES — West Fork makes their second appearance in the girls state tournament this afternoon as they face Remsen St. Mary’s in the Class 1A quarterfinals. The Warhawks are 24-0 and are led by senior Emma Martinek, who leads the team with 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per contest, as well as sophomore Leah Weaver, who is averaging 11.6 points per game. Remsen St. Mary’s is 23-1 with their only loss coming back in early January coming to War Eagle Conference foe Unity Christian of Orange City. You can hear the West Fork-Remsen St. Mary’s game on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting with the Pritchard’s Pre-Game at about 3 o’clock, with tipoff from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines scheduled for 3:15.

== Today’s Class 1A quarterfinals

1:30 p.m. – #1 Algona Bishop Garrigan (23-1) vs. #8 Martensdale-St. Marys (21-4)

3:15 p.m. – #4 Remsen St. Mary’s (23-1) vs. #5 West Fork (24-0)

5:00 p.m. – #2 Newell-Fonda (22-2) vs. #7 Woodbine (23-2)

6:45 p.m. – #3 North Linn (22-1) vs. #6 Winfield-Mount Union (22-1)

== Tuesday’s Class 3A quarterfinal

#6 Sioux Center 79, #3 West Marshall 53

== Tuesday’s Class 4A quarterfinals

#1 Dallas Center-Grimes 57 #8 Glenwood 39

#4 Ballard 58, #5 Decorah 44

#2 North Polk 61, #7 Clear Creek-Amana 30

#3 Bishop Heelan Sioux City 63, #6 Cedar Rapids Xavier 37

== Tuesday/Wednesday Class 2A quarterfinals

#1 Dike-New Hartford 68, #8 Aplington-Parkersburg 34

#4 Sibley-Ocheyedan 60, #5 Iowa City Regina 39

10:00 a.m. – #2 Central Lyon (22-0) vs. #7 Panorama (22-2)

11:45 a.m. – #3 Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont (24-0) vs. #6 Pocahontas Area (20-4)

BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA — Iowa set the tone early and hammered 15th-ranked Indiana on the road on Tuesday night, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO. The Hawkeyes shot better than 55% and connected on 13 three pointers in a 90-68 win.

That’s Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. The Hawkeyes finished 13 of 23 from behind the arc.

Kris Murray had 26 points. Tony Perkins scored 23 points and added 10 rebounds and eight assists as the Hawkeyes improved to 11-8 in the Big Ten.

Murray had eight early points as the Hawks jumped out to a 10-2 advantage and Perkins says it was a shot of confidence.

Iowa closes the regular season hosting Nebraska on Sunday afternoon at 1 o’clock.

IOWA CITY — Iowa junior Caitlin Clark has been named the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Player of the Year. It is the second straight season Clark has won the award and it has gone to an Iowa player five times in the past six years.

That’s Iowa coach Lisa Bluder. Clark is averaging better than 27 points, eight rebounds and nearly seven and a half assists.

The 7th-ranked Hawkeyes are the second seed in the Big Ten Tournament in the Twin Cities and open Friday night against the winner of Thursday’s game between Purdue and Wisconsin.

MASON CITY — Mason City High School has promoted an associate head coach to be the school’s new football coach. Josh Reuter has been a physical education teacher in Mason City since 2014. Reuter is a native of LeMars and attended the University of Northern Iowa, where he worked as a student assistant working with linebackers, breaking down film, and carrying out duties during games. Reuter coached football at Sioux City North before moving to Lincoln Nebraska where he coached at Lincoln Northeast High School, and then moved to Mason City. Reuter has been the associate head coach for Mason City under John Lee the past few seasons

DES MOINES — The chairman of a key Senate committee has introduced a bill to boost the penalty for assaulting a referee or umpire. Troy Scheuermann of Farmington is urging lawmakers to make this move for sports officials. Scheuermann, who’s a basketball referee, cites what happened after he and a partner volunteered to referee a three-on-three tournament for fifth graders in Fort Madison last March.

Fort Madison’s newspaper has reported that a Burlington man was arrested and charged with a serious misdemeanor. Senator Lynn Evans of Aurelia is a licensed official for football, basketball, baseball, softball and track. He’s never been assaulted over a call he’s made, but Evans says the escalation of these kind of incidents is discouraging people from becoming a sports official.

Senator Nate Boulton of Des Moines says police in Des Moines had to be called this past year after an umpire was assaulted at a slow pitch softball game.

Senator Mike Bousselot, a Republican from Ankeny, says the bill will draw a line of protection for sports officials.

The bill has cleared a Senate subcommittee and is scheduled for a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Twenty-three other states have already made assaulting a sports official a felony.