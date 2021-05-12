      Weather Alert

Wednesday local COVID update — active case count slightly down, hospitalization up

May 12, 2021 @ 11:12am

MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa slightly decreased between midday Monday and midday Wednesday while no new deaths were reported.

53 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the ten-county listening area in the 48 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 57 new recoveries were reported. That moves the active case count for the listening area down from 1878 Monday to 1872 today.

The area’s positivity test rate continues to be slightly higher than the statewide average. The 14-day positivity rate for the listening area was at 4.7%, with the statewide average being 3.7%. The seven-day rate for the area is 4.8.%, with the state being at 3.4%. Franklin County has the highest seven and 14-day averages in the listening area, with the seven-day rate at 11.1% and the 14-day average at 8.9%.

In the north-central Iowa medical region, 13 people are hospitalized with COVID, up from 10 on Tuesday. Three of those patients are in an intensive care unit with one of those being on a ventilator.

 

Confirmed Cases Total New
Cerro Gordo 5803 10
Butler 1737 0
Floyd 1779 2
Franklin 1296 14
Hancock 1576 5
Kossuth 2275 3
Mitchell 1374 4
Winnebago 1531 9
Worth 790 4
Wright 1913 2
Area Total 20074 53

 

Recovered Total New
Cerro Gordo 5119 17
Butler 1586 1
Floyd 1508 5
Franklin 1102 1
Hancock 1401 6
Kossuth 2065 7
Mitchell 1222 1
Winnebago 1330 7
Worth 700 3
Wright 1768 9
Area Total 17801 57

 

 

Deaths Total Underlying Cause Contributing Factor New
Cerro Gordo 89 74 15
Butler 34 30 4
Floyd 42 32 10
Franklin 21 19 2
Hancock 34 27 7
Kossuth 64 56 8
Mitchell 42 39 3
Winnebago 31 26 5
Worth 8 7 1
Wright 36 29 7
Area Total 401 339 62 0

 

Active Cases 5/12/21 5/10/21 5/7/21 4/2/21 3/1/21 2/1/21 1/1/21 12/1/20 11/1/20 10/1/20
Wednesday Monday Last Friday April 2nd March 1st February 1st January 1st December 1st November 1st October 1st
Cerro Gordo 595 602 603 488 499 410 549 1807 477 192
Butler 117 120 119 115 128 211 175 517 82 20
Floyd 229 232 234 213 190 119 130 550 60 48
Franklin 173 160 154 127 128 128 133 305 42 18
Hancock 141 142 140 124 123 139 235 408 134 21
Kossuth 146 150 153 201 193 260 269 535 176 161
Mitchell 110 107 105 139 116 104 173 447 119 69
Winnebago 170 168 168 131 131 125 123 359 192 119
Worth 82 81 82 50 65 84 126 118 46 27
Wright 109 116 112 89 97 128 183 410 182 67
Area Total 1872 1878 1870 1677 1670 1708 2096 5526 1510 742

 

Hospitalized Wednesday Tuesday Monday
Total 13 10 11
ICU 3 4 3
Ventilator 1 1 1
Admitted last 24 hours 4 1 2
