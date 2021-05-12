Wednesday local COVID update — active case count slightly down, hospitalization up
MASON CITY — The active COVID-19 case count in north-central Iowa slightly decreased between midday Monday and midday Wednesday while no new deaths were reported.
53 new COVID-19 cases were identified in the ten-county listening area in the 48 hours leading up to 11 o’clock this morning, while 57 new recoveries were reported. That moves the active case count for the listening area down from 1878 Monday to 1872 today.
The area’s positivity test rate continues to be slightly higher than the statewide average. The 14-day positivity rate for the listening area was at 4.7%, with the statewide average being 3.7%. The seven-day rate for the area is 4.8.%, with the state being at 3.4%. Franklin County has the highest seven and 14-day averages in the listening area, with the seven-day rate at 11.1% and the 14-day average at 8.9%.
In the north-central Iowa medical region, 13 people are hospitalized with COVID, up from 10 on Tuesday. Three of those patients are in an intensive care unit with one of those being on a ventilator.
|Confirmed Cases
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5803
|10
|Butler
|1737
|0
|Floyd
|1779
|2
|Franklin
|1296
|14
|Hancock
|1576
|5
|Kossuth
|2275
|3
|Mitchell
|1374
|4
|Winnebago
|1531
|9
|Worth
|790
|4
|Wright
|1913
|2
|
|
|
|Area Total
|20074
|53
|Recovered
|Total
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|5119
|17
|Butler
|1586
|1
|Floyd
|1508
|5
|Franklin
|1102
|1
|Hancock
|1401
|6
|Kossuth
|2065
|7
|Mitchell
|1222
|1
|Winnebago
|1330
|7
|Worth
|700
|3
|Wright
|1768
|9
|
|
|
|Area Total
|17801
|57
|Deaths
|Total
|Underlying Cause
|Contributing Factor
|New
|Cerro Gordo
|89
|74
|15
|
|Butler
|34
|30
|4
|
|Floyd
|42
|32
|10
|
|Franklin
|21
|19
|2
|
|Hancock
|34
|27
|7
|
|Kossuth
|64
|56
|8
|
|Mitchell
|42
|39
|3
|
|Winnebago
|31
|26
|5
|
|Worth
|8
|7
|1
|
|Wright
|36
|29
|7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|401
|339
|62
|0
|Active Cases
|5/12/21
|5/10/21
|5/7/21
|4/2/21
|3/1/21
|2/1/21
|1/1/21
|12/1/20
|11/1/20
|10/1/20
|
|Wednesday
|Monday
|Last Friday
|April 2nd
|March 1st
|February 1st
|January 1st
|December 1st
|November 1st
|October 1st
|Cerro Gordo
|595
|602
|603
|488
|499
|410
|549
|1807
|477
|192
|Butler
|117
|120
|119
|115
|128
|211
|175
|517
|82
|20
|Floyd
|229
|232
|234
|213
|190
|119
|130
|550
|60
|48
|Franklin
|173
|160
|154
|127
|128
|128
|133
|305
|42
|18
|Hancock
|141
|142
|140
|124
|123
|139
|235
|408
|134
|21
|Kossuth
|146
|150
|153
|201
|193
|260
|269
|535
|176
|161
|Mitchell
|110
|107
|105
|139
|116
|104
|173
|447
|119
|69
|Winnebago
|170
|168
|168
|131
|131
|125
|123
|359
|192
|119
|Worth
|82
|81
|82
|50
|65
|84
|126
|118
|46
|27
|Wright
|109
|116
|112
|89
|97
|128
|183
|410
|182
|67
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Area Total
|1872
|1878
|1870
|1677
|1670
|1708
|2096
|5526
|1510
|742
|Hospitalized
|Wednesday
|Tuesday
|Monday
|Total
|13
|10
|11
|ICU
|3
|4
|3
|Ventilator
|1
|1
|1
|Admitted last 24 hours
|4
|1
|2