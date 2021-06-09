Wednesday June 9th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — pre-game 6:30, first pitch 7:10
MASON CITY — Newman used a five-run fourth to break the game open as the Knights downed Mason City High 10-5 in the schools’ annual cross-town softball rivalry, as you heard on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com last night. Faith Wadle had four runs batted in, including a three-run homer in the fifth as the Knights took an 8-0 lead at that point. Newman scored one run in the fifth and seventh, while Mason City tried to whittle away at the lead with a run in the fourth and two runs each in the fifth and sixth. Leah Martinez had three hits and three RBI as well for the 9th-ranked in Class 1A Knights, who are now 12-1 and will travel to #1/2A Central Springs tonight in a key Top of Iowa Conference East Division showdown. Mason City with the loss drops to 1-10 and will travel to Marshalltown tonight for a CIML Iowa Conference doubleheader.
MANLY — Central Springs only needed three innings to down Clear Lake last night in high school softball 12-0, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Madisyn Kelley and Kaylea Fessler each hit homers for Central Springs, as the Panthers improve to 8-2 and will face Newman tonight. Clear Lake drops to 3-6 and will host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tonight.
— other softball last night
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 6, Northwood-Kensett 5
Osage 11, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10
South Winneshiek 13, Nashua-Plainfield 7
Belmond-Klemme 5, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4
CALMAR — #1 Newman beat South Winneshiek 10-0 last night in Calmar. Nash Holmgaard had four runs batted in while Max Burt knocked in three in the win. Eli Brinkley struck out ten and only allowed three hits in a complete-game victory. Newman is 12-1 and will travel to Central Springs tonight.
— other baseball last night
Clear Lake 7, Central Springs 0
Osage 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4
Humboldt 10, Forest City 4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 17, Northwood-Kensett 0
West Hancock 10, North Union 9
Decorah 9, Charles City 3
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gary Sánchez and Miguel Andújar homered, DJ LeMahieu had two hits and an RBI, and the New York Yankees beat the Minnesota Twins 8-4 to end a four-game skid. Aaron Judge drove in two runs for New York, which had lost eight of its previous 10 and won despite going 2 for 15 with runners in scoring position and stranding 11. Jonathan Loaisiga pitched 1 1/3 perfect innings in relief of Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. Taylor Rogers allowed two runs on three hits in the eighth for Minnesota.
MARSHALLTOWN — Clear Lake golfers finished in the top two on Tuesday at the State Co-Ed Golf Tournament at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. The Clear Lake #2 team of freshman Megan DeLong and junior Easton DeVries tied with Clear Lake #1 team of sophomore Rebecca DeLong and senior Andrew Crane with a 76, but the team of DeVries and DeLong won on a tiebreaker cardback. Northwood-Kensett’s Emma Davison and Drew WIlder finished seventh with an 81. Lake Mills #1 team of MaKenna Hanson and Casey Hanson finished tied for 12th with an 84.
QUAD CITIES — Dylan Frittelli has been the defending champion of the John Deere Classic for an extra year. The South African won the 2019 tournament in the Quad Cities and it remains his only PGA Tour victory. The tournament was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
Frittelli says winning in 2019 changed his career.
Tournament director Clair Peterson says it was a difficult decision to postpone the 2020 edition.
Peterson says they won’t be at full capacity for fans but there will be more than originally expected.
The John Deere Classic will be July 8th through the 11th.