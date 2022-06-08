Wednesday June 8th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins vs. New York Yankees — pre-game 6:00, first pitch 6:40
MASON CITY — Newman pulled out their new infield tarp and survived a two-and-a-half-hour rain delay for a 3-0 win at home over South Winneshiek in non-conference baseball last night. Newman improves to 13-3 on the season and will host Central Springs tonight.
CLEAR LAKE — Central Springs dropped their contest at Clear Lake last night 10-1. Andrew Theiss, Titan Schmitt and Taylor Plagge each knocked in a pair of runs while Jett Neuberger had a complete-game two-hitter, striking out 15. Clear Lake is now 2-7 on the season and will travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tonight for a North Central Conference contest.
ST. ANSGAR — Mason City High needed only five innings to down St. Ansgar 11-1. Carter Thomas hit a grand slam while Brayden Miller went the distance for the win. Mason City improves to 8-7 on the year and will host Waukee Northwest for a doubleheader tonight.
— other baseball Tuesday
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 11, Northwood-Kensett 1
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Osage 2
North Union 9, West Hancock 3
Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 9, Nevada 3
Humboldt 10, Forest City 0
Bishop Garrigan 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 1 (at Principal Park, Des Moines)
MASON CITY — Newman and Mason City High were moments away from the first pitch of their crosstown rivalry softball game when a thunderstorm rolled through and washed out the contest that you were supposed to hear on AM-1300 KGLO. No word yet on a possible makeup date for the contest.
CLEAR LAKE — Central Springs scored seven runs in the final two innings to cap their 12-3 win at Clear Lake last night in non-conference softball. Ashlyn Hoeft had a homer and three runs batted in to lead the Panthers. Cooper Klaahsen pitched six innings, striking out 15 in the win. Central Springs improves to 7-0 and travels to Newman tonight. Clear Lake was led by Annika Nelson who had a pair of runs batted in. The Lions travel to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tonight.
— other softball last night
North Butler 7, Hudson 4
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 16, Northwood-Kensett 2
North Union 12, West Hancock 0
Belmond-Klemme 28, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 8
West Fork 12, Nashua-Plainfield 0
Osage 8, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 6
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The New York Yankees brushed off a rare rough start by Jameson Taillon to beat the Minnesota Twins 10-4 for their seventh straight victory. Anthony Rizzo hit a three-run home run in the seventh inning to crack open a close game. Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton got the visitors going with first-inning homers. This was the 23rd time they’ve gone deep in the same game in five seasons together. The Yankees have only lost once when that happens. That came in the Field of Dreams game in Iowa last August.
NEWTON — Clear Lake, Newman and Northwood-Kensett had golfers finish in the top ten of the Class 1A coed state golf tournament on Tuesday at the Westwood Golf Course in Newton. Rebecca DeLong and Gavin Anderson of Clear Lake finished fourth with an 81, and won a card-back tiebreaker with Newman’s Emma Weiner and Tim Castle, who ended up fifth with an 81. Meghan DeLong and Easton DeVries of Clear Lake finished sixth with an 83. Northwood-Kensett’s duo of Emma Davidson and Drew Wilder finished eighth with an 85.
CHICAGO — Former Iowa State running back David Montgomery is getting used to a new coach and new system with the Chicago Bears as new coach Matt Eberflus takes over the team.
Montgomery is working with his third different position coach in as many years.
Montgomery is coming off a season in which he rushed for nearly 850 yards and seven touchdowns. He is entering the final year of his contract.
Montgomery says he is not about proving anybody wrong but about proving himself right.
The Bears finished 2021 with a 6-11 record.