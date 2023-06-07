Wednesday June 7th Local Sports

TONIGHT:

AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Tampa Bay — pre-game 5:00, first pitch 5:40

UNDATED — The Clear Lake golf program once again won a state co-ed golf tournament title on Tuesday. Meghan DeLong and Eli Anderson had a 76 to win the Class 1A title. Teammates Rebecca DeLong and Taylor Plagge fired a 78, which was good enough for a tie for second place, but they ended up in third in losing the card back tiebreaker with Sumner-Fredericksburg’s Chloe Bolte and Jaymison Howard. Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Kenzie Moorehead and Tucker Heeran had a 99 in the Class 1A competition. In Class 2A, Natalie Henson and Ryan Schmit from Marshalltown won with a 74.

CALMAR — #1 Newman scored three in the first, four in the second and five runs in the third on their way to a 12-1, five-inning win at #8 South Winneshiek in a meeting of Class 1A ranked baseball teams last night. Newman improves to 13-1 on the season and will travel to Central Springs for a Top of Iowa Conference East Division matchup tonight.

MANLY — Titan Schmitt was 4-for-4 with three doubles and five runs batted in as Clear Lake beat Central Springs 15-2 in five innings in non-conference baseball last night, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Schmitt also had two of the eight stolen bases for the Lions on the night. Tate Garman picked up the win, striking out four and allowing only one hit. Clear Lake is now 5-4 overall and will host Webster City in North Central Conference play tonight. Central Springs drops to 3-7.

— other baseball Tuesday night

St. Ansgar 17, Clarksville 5

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 26, Northwood-Kensett 7

Kee 11, Nashua-Plainfield 1

Belmond-Klemme 16, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 10

Humboldt 12, Forest City 7

North Iowa 5, West Bend-Mallard 3

North Union 11, West Hancock 7

Decorah 4-6, Charles City 3-1

MASON CITY — #9/1A Newman beat Mason City 8-3 in a crosstown softball matchup last night. Jayce Weiner and Aubree Sellers both knocked in two runs. Macy Keller picked up the win, striking out four. Newman is 12-1 overall and will travel to face #2/2A Central Springs tonight. Mason City drops to 3-6 and will travel to Ames on Thursday night.

— other softball Tuesday night

#2/2A Central Springs 10, Clear Lake 0

#11/2A Osage 15, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 5

Riceville 4, West Fork 3

Hudson 4, North Butler 2

Belmond-Klemme 12, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4

North Union 15, West Hancock 1

Crestwood 9, Charles City 5; Charles City 15, Crestwood 5

MASON CITY — NIACC’s Laken Lienhard has been named a second-team All-American as a utility player. The Cresco native became NIACC’s second National Junior College Athletic Association All-American on Tuesday. Lienhard was the Iowa Community College Athletic Association’s Division II Player of the Year as she hit .480 with 27 doubles, 13 home runs and 53 RBI. As a pitcher, she was 19-5 with 126 strikeouts and 35 walks with an earned run average of 2.73. Lienhard last week was selected as the National Fastpitch Coaches Association junior college Division II Joan Joyce Utility/Pitcher of the year.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Zach Eflin pitched into the seventh inning and earned his eighth win, Luke Raley tripled and homered, and the MLB-best Tampa Bay Rays beat the AL Central-leading Minnesota Twins 7-0. Eflin scattered three hits and struck out nine over 6 2/3 innings. Only teammate Shane McClanahan has more wins in the majors with nine. Raley got his first career three-base hit, coming in his 102nd big league game, and scored in a three-run fourth inning. In the fifth inning, he connected on a two-run shot off Louie Varland that made it 5-0. Twins shortstop Carlos Correa, who reaggravated the plantar fasciitis in his left foot on Thursday, returned to the lineup with a double and three strikeouts.

MINNEAPOLIS — Former Iowa star Luka Garza hopes to re-sign with the Minnesota Timberwolves. The 2021 National Player of the Year appeared in 28 games for the Timberwolves this past season as he split time between Minnesota and the G-League affiliate in Des Moines.

Garza signed with the Timberwolves last August after being drafted by and spending one season with Detroit.

Garza will spend part of this summer playing for the Bosnia and Herzegovina National team which will attempt to qualify for the Olympics.

Garza says his career is in a much better place after spending a year with Minnesota.

Garza averaged 6.5 points per game during his time with the Timberwolves.

NEW YORK — Former Iowa State star Breece Hall continues to make progress as he bounces back from a knee injury. Hall was putting up big numbers as a rookie for the New York Jets last season before suffering a season ending knee injury in week seven. He has returned to the field for workouts.

Hall has enjoyed being back around the team.

Hall hopes to be ready for the Jets’ season opener.

Hall had 463 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie before injuring his knee.