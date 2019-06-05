Wednesday June 5th Local Sports

CLEVELAND (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit two of Cleveland’s four home runs and the Indians defeated the Minnesota Twins 5-2. Lindor hit a solo home run in the third and broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the fifth. Roberto Perez and Jake Bauers added back-to-back homers in the seventh. Shane Bieber (5-2) gave up solo homers to Marwin Gonzalez in the second and Eddie Rosario in the sixth. He allowed two runs and struck out seven in seven-plus innings.

CALMAR — Top-ranked Newman scored six runs in the third on their way to an 8-1 win at South Winneshiek on Tuesday evening in non-conference baseball. Newman is now 7-0 on the season and travel to 9th-ranked St. Ansgar in an early-season showdown of ranked Class 1A teams.

— other baseball last night

Charles City 5, Decorah 3

Humboldt 21, Forest City 4 (5 Innings)

West Fork 13, Rockford 0 (5 innings)

MANLY — Central Springs scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the first and held off Clear Lake for a 3-2, six-inning lightning-shortened win in high school softball last night, as you heard on AM-1490 & 96.7-FM KRIB. Abby Pate had two hits and two runs batted in for the Panthers. Central Springs is 7-4 overall and will host Garner-Hayfield-Ventura tonight. Clear Lake drops to 2-2 on the season and will travel to Algona tonight in North Central Conference play. The baseball matchup between the two schools was halted in the top of the 5th with Clear Lake leading 14-2, but it is not an official game under IHSAA rules since five innings must have been completed.

— other softball

Hampton-Dumont 6, Osage 3

Nashua-Plainfield 16, West Hancock 5

MASON CITY – NIACC softball players Hannah Faktor and Kaci Sherwood both were selected to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association junior college Division II all-Midwest Region first team.

Faktor, a freshman who was also a first-team all-NJCAA Region XI selection, was selected to the all-region team as a catcher. She hit .416 with 12 doubles, five home runs and 33 RBIs.

Sherwood, a sophomore who was also a first-team all-NJCAA Region XI selection, was selected to the all-region team as an infielder. Sherwood hit .453 with 15 home runs and 50 RBIs.

DMACC placed five players on the all-Midwest first team. Kirkwood had three on the first team and one on the second team, Iowa Central landed two on the first team and three on the second team, and Iowa Lakes had two on the first team.

MARSHALLTOWN — Clear Lake’s Ashley DeLong and Tate Storbeck won the Class 1A state co-ed golf tournament on Tuesday at the American Legion Golf Course in Marshalltown. DeLong and Storbeck won the tiebreaker over Maddy and Ethan Streicher of Edgewood-Colesburg after both pairings finished regulation with a 73. Clear Lake’s other entry of Mattie Krause and Easton DeVries finished 27th with a 90. In the 2A state co-ed tournament at Cedar Pointe in Boone, Mason City’s Thea Lunning and JJ Wickman finished fifth with a 77, two shots behind the champions Taylor Sedivec and Nathan Petrak of Johnston. The Mohawks’ other entry of Sophie Lunning and Jackson Wickman finished with a score of 102.

ROSEMONT, ILLINOIS — Minnesota Vikings chief operating officer Kevin Warren will take over as the commissioner of the Big Ten Conference after Jim Delaney’s retirement at the beginning of 2020. Warren will begin duties in September and work alongside Delaney for a few months. Warren has been with the Vikings since 2005 and was with the St. Louis Rams and Detroit Lions prior to that. He has also served as a sports agent and an attorney. Warren says he’s thrilled to become the new Big Ten commissioner.

Warren says he is grateful for the opportunity to take over the Big Ten.

Warren is a former college basketball player at both Penn and Grand Canyon State, and has a Master’s degree from Arizona State and a law degree from Notre Dame.