Wednesday June 3rd Local Sports
EAGLE GROVE — A second Wright County school district has voted to cancel the summer sports season due to coronavirus concerns. The Eagle Grove School Board on Tuesday during a special session voted 3-2 to cancel the Eagles’ baseball and softball seasons. A recent spike in COVID-19 cases was the determining factor for some school board members against putting the summer sports programs on the field. In the last two weeks, the number of Wright County coronavirus cases has jumped from 27 to 188 after a testing effort by the county’s public health officials of the employees of the county’s largest businesses. The Belmond-Klemme School Board previously voted against baseball and softball teams playing this summer.
DES MOINES — Iowa Cubs president and general manager Sam Bernabe says the franchise will survive even without a Pacific Coast League season. Next week will mark two months since the I-Cubs scheduled season opener and prospects are dimming for even a shortened season.
Bernabe says the loss of an entire season would impact their budget for a couple of years.
Bernabe says a decision of minor leagues will be made after MLB owners and players strike a deal.
Iowa has four teams in the Class A Midwest League, including the LumberKings in Clinton. General manager Ted Tornow hopes an agreement by Major League Baseball can lead to a shortened season for his club.
Tornow says he is still hoping for even a two month season.
Tornow believes a decision on minor leagues will be made if MLB owners and players can strike a deal.