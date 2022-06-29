Weather Alert
Wednesday June 29th “The Midday Report”
Jun 29, 2022 @ 12:35pm
Listen to “The Midday Report” from Wednesday June 29th
KGLO News
·
Wednesday June 29 — 12:06 PM
For the latest
Trending
Worth County farmer fined $4500 for violations of state's manure management plan laws
Mason City Airport Commission recommends rejecting new Essential Air Service proposals, wants to continue working with SkyWest for now
Cerro Gordo County supervisors approve applying for funds to straighten curves on B-20 east of US Highway 65
Suspended prison sentence for Mason City man charged with burglarizing fairgrounds property
Mason City's superintendent of schools bids farewell at his final school board meeting
