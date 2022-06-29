Wednesday June 29th Local Sports
TONIGHT:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Cleveland — pre-game 5:30, first pitch 6:10
CLEVELAND (AP) — Jorge Polanco drove in three runs in his first game back from the injured list and rookie Josh Winder pitched six stellar innings as the Minnesota Twins earned a day-night doubleheader split with a 6-0 win over the Cleveland Guardians. Amed Rosario’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning rallied Cleveland to a 3-2 win in the opener, snapping the Guardians’ five-game losing streak. Polanco came off an IL stint for lower back tightness and cracked a two-run homer off rookie Konnor Pilkington as the Twins restored their lead in the AL Central to three games over the Guardians. Winder didn’t allow a run in six innings. Byron Buxton and José Miranda homered in the second game for Minnesota.
ALGONA — Newman wrapped up the Top of Iowa Conference East Division title on Tuesday night with a 12-3 win at Bishop Garrigan. Doug Taylor had four runs batted in while Vinny Joslin added three RBI to lead the Knights. Newman is now 16-0 in the conference and 26-3 overall. They will travel to Central Springs later tonight.
FOREST CITY — Forest City downed Clear Lake 13-3 in six innings in non-conference baseball last night in Forest City. Ben Loge led Clear Lake at the plate, going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Clear Lake drops to 9-12 overall and will host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows tonight in North Central Conference play.
— other baseball Tuesday
St. Ansgar 13, Riceville 2
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3, Central Springs 0
Osage 3, Nashua-Plainfield 2
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 4, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 3
South Hamilton 6, West Hancock 5
Eagle Grove/Belmond-Klemme 13, West Bend-Mallard 7
MASON CITY — The Mason City High baseball team learned their road through the substate tournament with pairings being released on Tuesday afternoon. The River Hawks are the fourth seed in the Class 4A Substate 2 tournament and travel to face third-seed Ames in the substate first round on July 8th. In the other matchups, top-seed Johnston hosts Des Moines North while second-seed Ankeny Centennial hosts fifth-seed Fort Dodge. The highest remaining seed after the first round receives a bye to the substate final on July 13th, while the other two remaining seeds will face each other in the substate semifinal on July 11th.
ALGONA — The Newman softball team used a three-run seventh to close out a 6-1 win at Bishop Garrigan last night. Leah Martinez and Jayce Weiner each had two RBI to lead the Knights. Macy Kellar picked up the win in the circle, striking out 12 while only allowing two hits and a walk. Newman is 21-8 overall and 9-5 in the conference and will travel to face #1/2A Central Springs tonight in Manly.
FOREST CITY — Clear Lake picked up their second straight victory with a 13-3, six-inning win at Forest City. The Lions improve to 5-13 overall and host Clarion-Goldfield-Dows later tonight.
— other softball last night
#1/2A Central Springs 5, #9/1A Clarksville 1
St. Ansgar 2, Riceville 0
Osage 11, Nashua-Plainfield 5
West Fork 15, Rockford 2
North Butler 6, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 16, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 8
South Hamilton 12, West Hancock 2
QUAD CITIES —- The executive director of the John Deere Classic says this week’s LIV Series event will have no impact on the PGA Tournament in the Quad Cities. The Saudi financed LIV Series has signed up several big names and will compete in the U-S for the first time this week in Portland.
Clair Peterson says the business model of PGA Tournaments is more impactful.
Peterson the John Deere Classic may actually get more attention this week because of the LIV Series event.
The first round of the John Deere Classic is Thursday.
IOWA CITY — Iowa sophomore Riley Mulvey says he learned what it takes to compete in major college basketball. The native of New York reclassified to start his Iowa career early but played sparingly and appeared in only 17 games. He hopes to provide needed depth in the post next season.
Mulvey says last season was a valuable lesson for him.
Mulvey says the success of last season provides even more motivation.
Mulvey says it was a meeting with the coaches after the season that helped him focus on next season.
Iowa finished this past season with a record of 26-10