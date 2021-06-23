Wednesday June 23rd Local Sports
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Naquin went 4 for 4 with a three-run home run that broke a ninth-inning tie after the ragged Cincinnati bullpen lost a five-run lead. That gave the Reds a 10-7 victory over the Minnesota Twins to stop their five-game losing streak. Amir Garrett got his fourth save in six chances with a scoreless ninth after fellow relievers Art Warren, Lucas Sims and Tejay Antone stumbled through a five-run eighth. The Twins had their season-long five-game winning streak end.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The bursts of stardom by Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton keep getting interrupted. He’s on the injured list again, this time with a broken left hand. Buxton was hit by a pitch on Monday night in his third game back from a strained right hip that sidelined him for 39 games. Manager Rocco Baldelli says Buxton is “beyond upset” about his latest bout with bad luck. His 2017 season is still the only one of seven in the major leagues when he has played in more than 60% of the games.
ST. ANSGAR — After seeing their 10-1 deficit slip away, St. Ansgar got a walk-off bases loaded single from Ryan Cole to down Clear Lake 11-10 in non-conference baseball last night in St. Ansgar, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. After a scoreless first three innings, Clear Lake scored in the top of the fourth, but St. Ansgar countered sending 15 to the plate in the bottom half of the inning, scoring 10 times. Clear Lake responded with four in the fifth and tied the game with five in the seventh. Alex Hansen led St. Ansgar offensively with a 3-for-3 night with three RBI while Carter Salz knocked in a pair of runs, as the Saints improve to 15-5 on the season and will host Nashua-Plainfield tonight. Clear Lake got a pair of RBI each from Austin Warnke, P.J. Feuerbach and Jett Neuberger as the Lions fall to 10-8 and will host Iowa Falls-Alden tonight.
WATERLOO — A day after Nash Holmgaard had the game of his life, Newman topped Waterloo Columbus last night 10-2. Eli Brinkley picked up the win, going six innings and striking out four. Back on Monday night in Newman’s 15-4 win at West Fork, Holmgaard had four home runs, hitting for the so-called “home run cycle”. He had a grand slam in the first inning, a solo homer in the second inning, a two-run homer in the third and a three-run homer in the sixth. Holmgaard’s four homers in a game ties him for second most ever in an Iowa high school contest, while his ten runs batted in is tied for fifth best. Newman is now 20-1 and will host Rockford tonight in a game you’ll hear on AM-1300 KGLO and kgloam.com starting at about 7:30.
— other baseball last night
Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 9, North Butler 3
West Fork 7, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 3
ARMSTRONG — With a 2-2 tie heading into the final inning, #9/1A Newman pushed across two runs in the top of the seventh and then held off #4/2A North Union for a 4-3 win last night. Ellie Determan and Emma Weiner each knocked in a pair of runs for the Knights while Maddie Elwood picked up the win. Newman is now 20-6 overall and 8-4 in the conference and will host Rockford tonight
— other softball last night
Central Springs 17, Forest City 0
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 4, West Fork 2
Riceville 1, Northwood-Kensett 0
North Butler 13, Belmond-Klemme 1
IOWA CITY — As the Iowa football team continues summer workouts things are returning to normal. It’s quite a change from a year ago at the peak of the pandemic when there was daily testing and limited access to facilities. Junior receiver Nico Ragaini (tuh-gain-ee) talks about things returning to normal.
Junior defensive back Dane Belton says there is not the uncertainty of last summer.
Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz is not mandating that players and staff get the vaccine but for those that do there is no more mask mandate or even weekly testing.
Ferentz on not mandating the vaccine.
Iowa opens the season September 4th hosting Indiana.