Wednesday June 15th Local Sports
TODAY:
AM-1300 KGLO — Minnesota Twins at Seattle — pre-game 2:30, first pitch 3:10
SEATTLE (AP) — Eugenio Suárez and Ty France each clubbed a two-run homer, Logan Gilbert and three relievers combined on a four-hitter and the Seattle Mariners emerged from their offensive slump with a 5-0 win over the Minnesota Twins. Suárez hit his team-leading 12th long ball of the season in the fourth and France launched his 10th homer an inning later to chase Minnesota starter Joe Ryan. Sam Haggerty added an RBI double in the seventh. Gilbert lowered his ERA to 2.22, striking out six and walking one over six innings. Ryan made his first start since being placed on the COVID-19 injured list May 25 and lasted 4 2/3 innings.
CLEAR LAKE — After dropping a 3-0 lead, Mason City scored four runs in the top of the seventh to beat Clear Lake 7-4 last night in non-conference softball, as you heard on AM-1490/96.7-FM KRIB and kribam.com. Adyson Evans had a two-run single to start the scoring in the seventh and picked up the win in the circle, striking out four. Mason City improves to 6-9 on the season and will host #6/5A Ankeny Centennial tonight. Makella Jacobs had a two-run homer and Macey Holck had a solo home run for Clear Lake, as the Lions drop to 2-8. They’ll host Hampton-Dumont-CAL tonight in North Central Conference play.
ACKLEY — Newman won both of their ends of a triangular against AGWSR and Belmond-Klemme on Wednesday afternoon in Ackley. Madi Elwood knocked in a pair of runs and picked up the win in the circle, allowing only two hits and striking out ten in a 7-1 Knights win in the first game. Newman then scored five times in the first inning to start out their second game and cruised to a 10-0, five-inning win over Belmond-Klemme. Macy Kellar picked up the five-inning no-hitter win, striking out ten. Elwood and Ellyse Ball each had two runs batted in. Newman is now 11-7 overall and 5-4 in the conference and will host North Butler tonight. Belmond-Klemme beat AGWSR 9-3 in the other part of the triangular.
— other softball
Central Springs 9, Bishop Garrigan 1
North Iowa 20, Northwood-Kensett 1
Algona 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 0
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 18, Rockford 8
— high school baseball last night
Dike-New Hartford 13, Clear Lake 3
Algona 10, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 5
Central Springs 4, Bishop Garrigan 1
Estherville-Lincoln Central 15, Forest City 3
Hampton-Dumont-CAL 10, Janesville 7
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows 12, Rockford 6
BOONE — The Iowa High School Athletic Association announced the state dual team wrestling tournament will be February 4th in Xtream Arena in Coralville. Executive Director Tom Keating says that will be the same weekend as the inaugural girls’ tournament.
The dual team tournament had been held the Wednesday prior to the start of the traditional tournament in Wells Fargo Arena.
Keating says the February 4th date opened up with the elimination of sectional tournaments in the two smallest classes.
Keating says the traditional tournament will now expand into Wednesday.
The traditional tournament will take place February 15th through the 18th this coming season.
DES MOINES — The Des Moines attorney whose group owns the winner of the Belmont Stakes says he could be in the running for Horse of the Year. Mo Donegal became the first Iowa-owned horse to win a Triple Crown race.
Jerry Crawford says the plan is for Mo Donegal to run the Travers Stakes in late August and the Breeders’ Cup in November.
Crawford talks about getting ready for the Travers Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup.
With the Belmont Stakes win, it was an $800,000 payday for Mo Donegal, whose bankroll now stands at $1,511,800 with a 7-4-0-2 record.